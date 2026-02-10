Captain Morgan Caps Football Season Celebrating Crews From Coast to Coast, Featuring West Wilson, TWINSICK, and a Surprise Super Bowl LX Experience

First up, The Captain's Challenge where the brand rallied crews 21+ at football tailgates coast to coast, asking football fans to test their competitive spirit and step up at a moment's notice. The rules were simple: spot the challenge, rally your crew, bring home the glory. And what started as friendly, on-the-ground challenges quickly turned into a nationwide sprint for bragging rights – and one city rose above the rest: Gainesville, Florida.

After consistently showing up for their crewmates on game day, Gainesville fans were surprised with a celebration-worthy Captain Morgan SBLX Experience. The full-scale game-day takeover featured a high-energy performance by EDM duo TWINSICK, Captain Morgan cocktails, and a game day spread to match the city's energy.

"A game day like this only works when the whole crew is locked in," said Captain Morgan ambassador and sports journalist West Wilson. "No overthinking… just good people, good energy, and letting the moment take over. Captain Morgan truly did their big one for the fans who showed out this season."

As the season reached its biggest moment, Captain Morgan also brought that same spirit over to the West Coast. In partnership with NBC's innovative business competition series, "On Brand with Jimmy Fallon", the series' contestants were briefed to pitch bold, creative campaign ideas to brand executives rooted in rallying friends and fueling group energy. The winning concept, Speak Your Spice, Earn Your Stache, came to life on game day at Game Day Experience and on the streets of San Francisco, putting a playful, high-energy spin on the iconic Captain Morgan mustache and while activating fans throughout Super Bowl week.

"Football game days have a way of creating the moments you remember most when you lean into the unexpected," said Anne Nosko, VP of Captain Morgan. "This season, we did just that by creating experiences that brought the fun and encouraged fans to jump in, get their crews together, and make memories that go far beyond the game. That's what The Captain's Challenge was built to do."

Captain Morgan also returned as the presenting sponsor of the NFL Fan of the Year contest, an award recognizing the passion and dedication of fans who go above and beyond for the game. The celebration continued on game day, as the brand's iconic ship docked outside Levi's Stadium for a fan-forward Gameday Experience, where fans 21+ could take on mini challenges, snap photos, and toast to the biggest matchup of the year.

Tap in with The Captain on Instagram (@CaptainMorganUSA) to see how fans 21+ brought the energy all season long and how spontaneous moments became the ultimate win.

