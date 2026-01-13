The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Announces $1.8 Million in Donations for 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), a CAPTRUST employee-run 501(c)(3) organization, announced today $1,879,292 in donations for 2025. CCF also unveiled its new board members and oversight committee for 2026.

The CCF provides grants that benefit children and nonprofits across the country. In 2025, CCF supported 369 organizations in 36 states. Since it was founded in 2007, CCF has donated more than $10 million. This includes the sixth annual Giving Day of $10,000 donations to 80 charities across the country, totaling $800,000. Additionally, more than $214,000 in crisis grants were distributed for disasters and emergencies, including $125,000 granted solely to flood relief in Texas.

The CCF also announced its 2026 board, which will continue to be led by President Heather Shanahan, senior director of endowments and foundations at CAPTRUST, and Vice President Greg Delage, director of CAPTRUST at Work. The two will work alongside the following CAPTRUST colleagues:

Lindsay Allen | Treasurer

Emory Brooks | Events Co-Chair

Andrew Costello | Financial Literacy Chair

Jackie Gonzalez | Secretary

Natalie Harrell | Marketing Chair

Lauren Lockey | Regional Co-Chair

Aman Aine Porter | Events Co-Chair

Alex Thompson | Fundraising Chair

Julie Turner | Grants Chair

Hannah Wadsworth | Regional Co-Chair

Audrey Wheat | Volunteer Chair

The board also announced its new Oversight Committee: Mackenzie Armstrong, Kirkland Caison, Justin Cohen, Catherine Currin, Jean Duffy, Paul Owen, and John Peterson.

"In 2025, we saw such incredible participation from our employees, with hundreds of grants submitted to support causes they care about. That level of engagement is what makes the foundation so impactful and it's a true reflection of CAPTRUST's commitment to giving back," said Shanahan.

"One of the most significant efforts was providing $125,000 in grants dedicated to flood relief in Texas," said Delage. "Being able to come together as a nation-wide organization to provide help during times of crisis truly reflects the core mission of the CCF."

The CCF is run by CAPTRUST employees, with fundraising sourced largely from employee payroll deductions matched by CAPTRUST. To learn more about the CCF or to apply for a partnership grant (application closes March 13, 2026 at 11:59PM EST), visit www.captrustcommunityfoundation.org/grants.

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity. Follow CCF on LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST provides independent, client-first financial advice and investment management services to individuals, endowments, foundations, nonprofit organizations, retirement plan sponsors, and their employees. For individuals, the firm focuses on holistic financial planning and wealth management, plus concierge services for those with ultra-high net worth. For institutions, CAPTRUST also offers outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services, fiduciary support, plan design and provider analysis, fee benchmarking, and financial wellness programs.

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors