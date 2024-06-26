THE CAPTRUST COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2024 CHARITY OF CHOICE

RALEIGH, N.C., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), an employee-run 501(c)(3), today announced Neighbor to Neighbor as its 2024 Charity of Choice and the recipient of a $100,000 grant. Additionally, five nonprofits were selected to receive CCF national grants of $25,000 each.

Neighbor to Neighbor builds pathways to social and economic mobility for families stuck in poverty, through education and employment intervention and services. Based in Wake County, North Carolina, the organization provides after school enrichment and mentorship programs to more than 300 youth in grades 1–12, as well as 250 families.

"We are thrilled to be selected as the CAPTRUST Community Foundation's 2024 Charity of Choice," said Spencer Hathcock, program manager at Neighbor to Neighbor. "This donation will allow us to expand our teen programming by more than 30 percent, including the addition of college and career readiness courses, high school transition programs, and new mentorship opportunities."

"We chose Neighbor to Neighbor because we could see the impact of their work in Wake County. We are proud to be funding their expansion to focus more on the needs of teens," said Bryan Lewis, CCF co-president and account manager of CAPTRUST at Work.

In addition to Neighbor to Neighbor, the CCF selected these five nonprofits to receive national grants of $25,000:

Founded in 2007, the CCF's mission is to enrich the lives of children in communities we serve. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded over $5.5 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children. The CCF's main source of fundraising is through voluntary employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

"As a foundation, we are grateful that we can fund multiple worthy organizations across the country with donations and volunteers," said Veronica Karas, co-president of the CCF and CAPTRUST financial advisor. "As CAPTRUST continues to grow, we hope to enrich even more children's lives in our communities."

In addition, CAPTRUST celebrated volunteer month in May, encouraging colleagues to leverage their paid volunteer hours throughout the community. In total, 896 volunteer hours were used, bringing the annual total up to 2,046.

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST was founded in 1997 and registered CapFinancial Partners LLC as an independent registered investment advisor in 2003 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance services for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis and fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs. With more than 1,500 employees across 90 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $967 billion in assets, including just over $773 billion in nondiscretionary assets under advisement, and just over $194 billion in discretionary managed account assets (as of March 31, 2024).

