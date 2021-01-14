The CAPTRUST Community Foundation Announces Record $1 Million in Donations for 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF), a CAPTRUST employee-run 501(c)(3) organization, today announced a record annual donation of $1 million to 211 nonprofits in 2020. The CCF also unveiled its new board, led by Philip D'Unger, who will serve as the organization's president in 2021.

The CCF provides grants to charitable organizations across the country that serve the mission of supporting children in need. Founded in 2007, the CCF has donated more than $2.6 million in grants. In 2020, the CCF broadened its focus to include individuals, families, and communities who were affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the CCF distributed over $1 million in grants over the course of the year. One of the larger initiatives of 2020, the Giving Thanks campaign, provided $10,000 grants to 45 charities nationwide. This resulted in $450,000 given directly to the communities that needed it the most during the holiday season.

"I am so thankful to my CAPTRUST colleagues who stepped up this past year to make it possible for us to donate a record amount to our communities," said Tiffany Larew, the 2020 CCF president.

The CCF also today unveiled its board for 2021, led by Philip D'Unger, senior team leader, wealth planning at CAPTRUST. He will be supported by:

Kim Griggs-Murray | Vice President

| Vice President Vickey Collins | Secretary

| Secretary April Winters | Treasurer/Finance Chair

| Treasurer/Finance Chair David Wahlen | Events Chair

| Events Chair James Stenstrom | Grants Chair

| Grants Chair Ashley May | Fundraising Chair

| Fundraising Chair Michelle Miller | Volunteer Chair

| Volunteer Chair Josie Dorris | Marketing Chair

The board is also supported by oversight members Melissa Colley, Greg Delage, Rhonda Downum, Mary Hime, Vivian Houchens, Todd Jones, Veronica Karas, Tiffany Larew, Bryan Lewis, Scott Wertheim, and Cheryl Wickham.

"The CAPTRUST Community Foundation allows us to make a real impact on our communities, not only because of the monetary donations we make, but also because of the time that our employees spend volunteering," said D'Unger. "I am incredibly proud of the achievements of the CCF in 2020, led by Tiffany Larew, and look forward to continuing to build on this momentum in 2021."

The CCF is wholly run by CAPTRUST employees, with fundraising primarily sourced from employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST. To learn more, visit https://www.captrustcommunityfoundation.org/

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor with a mission to enrich the lives of its clients, colleagues, and communities through sound financial advice, integrity, and a commitment to service beyond expectation. The firm provides investment advisory, investment management, and planning services to thousands of private clients and institutional investors such as retirement plan fiduciaries, endowments, foundations, and religious entities. With more than 730 employees across 49 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $50 billion in assets under management and $409 billion in assets under advisement (as of September 30, 2020).

