THE CAPTRUST COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SUPPORTS 75 NONPROFITS ON ANNUAL GIVING DAY

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAPTRUST Community Foundation (CCF) today announced $10,000 donations to 75 charities across the country, totaling $750,000, as part of the nonprofit's fifth annual Giving Day.

The CCF is CAPTRUST's 501(c)(3) foundation, with the mission of enriching the lives of children in the local communities that CAPTRUST serves. For this campaign, CAPTRUST offices identified local organizations representing causes that both benefit children and are important to the respective community.

"We began our annual Giving Day campaign in 2020, when there were so many nonprofits that needed help to just keep the lights on," said Veronica Karas, co-president of the CCF, and CAPTRUST financial advisor. "Now, Giving Day has become a huge cultural milestone for CAPTRUST each year, and our offices take great pride in getting to support an organization in their backyard."

"Our mission to enrich the lives of children in the communities we serve can be achieved in so many different ways, and the Giving Day campaign is a great example of that," said Bryan Lewis, CCF co-president, and account manager of CAPTRUST at Work. "From the Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs, to organizations that provide basic essentials and education, we know that each of these organizations will be able to make a direct impact."

Founded in 2007, the foundation has awarded over $6.25 million in grants to charitable organizations across the country that help children. The CCF's main source of fundraising is through voluntary employee payroll deductions that are matched by CAPTRUST.

The following organizations have received support from the CAPTRUST Community Foundation:

About the CAPTRUST Community Foundation

The CAPTRUST Community Foundation was organized in 2007 to provide CAPTRUST employees with opportunities to participate as a group in community outreach efforts. The foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. If you would like to donate or learn more about the CAPTRUST Community Foundation, please call 855.649.0943.

About CAPTRUST

CAPTRUST was founded in 1997 as an independent registered investment advisor. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance services for individuals and families. The firm also offers a comprehensive suite of services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals to simplify their financial lives, mitigate risk, and perpetuate their legacies. For retirement plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, and religious entities, CAPTRUST offers investment advisory services, fiduciary support, plan design, provider analysis and fee benchmarking, and employee advice programs.

SOURCE CAPTRUST Financial Advisors