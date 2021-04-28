The Caputo Group Launches New Website With Free Tools And Resources To Support Small Business Owners

New website offers tools for small businesses, including critical requirements checklists, risk assessment, and ebooks. Tweet this

The newly launched website also features a shocking and informative ebook full of small business horror stories with tips and advice business owners can use to avoid a number of business-killing mistakes. In addition to the new ebook, the website features a number of industry-specific pages with unique resources, upcoming events, newsletter, and more.

With so many changing regulations, HR management issues and time-consuming payroll and accounting needs, today's small businesses need free and easily accessible resources tailored to their industry. The Caputo Group is leveraging the power of the internet to help small businesses succeed, even if they never end up becoming clients.

"Our clients will love the free ebook that is filled with real-life business-killing mistakes. It is a quick but truly sobering read. After walking through the HR compliance checklists and assessment quizzes, we work with small business owners and provide them with the tools that can help them identify essential policies and training that could save them thousands of dollars," noted Evan Stewart, Sales Manager at The Caputo Group.

The Caputo Group takes care of the administrative responsibilities of breweries, cannabis companies, restaurants, contractors, staffing companies, and more. Offering human resources, accounting, workers comp, compliance services, the Caputo Group helps small businesses save so much time and energy, their clients have seen their businesses grow an average of 15%.

Small businesses interested in these self-service resources or a free consultation can visit the new Caputo Group website at https://www.caputo-group.com/

About The Caputo Group:

The Caputo Group, a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), offers complete support services for small to midsize businesses. For over 25 years, The Caputo Group has saved business owners hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential compliance issues and lawsuits.

CONTACT:

Katherine Tice

(503) 944-9782

[email protected]

SOURCE The Caputo Group

