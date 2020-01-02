The Car Connection Names Best Car To Buy 2020: Kia Telluride

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Car Connection ( www.thecarconnection.com ), the easiest place to research and shop for cars online, today named the Kia Telluride as its Best Car To Buy 2020.

Related auto enthusiast brands Motor Authority ( www.motorauthority.com ) and Green Car Reports ( www.greencarreports.com ) also named the winners of their Best Car To Buy awards. The Porsche 911 took the title of Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2020, while the Audi E-Tron was named Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2020.

The Car Connection also named its best picks in individual categories, with base prices limited to $50,000 in all but the luxury category:

Best Convertible To Buy 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata Best Coupe To Buy 2020 Honda Civic Coupe Best Crossover To Buy 2020 Kia Telluride Best Economy Vehicle To Buy 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Best Electric Vehicle To Buy 2020 Tesla Model 3 Best Family Vehicle To Buy 2020 Kia Telluride Best Hatchback To Buy 2020 Kia Stinger Best Hybrid Vehicle To Buy 2020 Toyota Avalon Best Luxury Vehicle To Buy 2020 Porsche Taycan Best Minivan To Buy 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Best Performance Vehicle To Buy 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2020 Ford F-150 / Ram 1500 (tie) Best Sedan To Buy 2020 Genesis G80 Best SUV To Buy 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Best Wagon To Buy 2020 Subaru Outback

Kia Telluride: Luxury-SUV goods, minus the price

The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Kia Telluride from a competitive field of nominees. Contenders were new or fully redesigned models that achieved top scores in The Car Connection's unique "TCC Rating" system, while adhering to a $50,000 base-price limit.

The 10-point TCC Rating rolls up scores given to each vehicle across six categories including safety, comfort and utility, fuel economy, performance, technology, and styling.

"The Kia Telluride does everything a family vehicle should do well—and it does it with fantastic style," said Marty Padgett, Editorial Director of The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and Green Car Reports. "It's attractive, trimmed with all the latest safety features and tech conveniences. It delivers luxury-SUV attitude without the luxury-SUV price tag."

Porsche 911: The benchmark

Performance and luxury brand Motor Authority named the Porsche 911 as its Best Performance/Luxury Car To Buy 2020. Editors selected the winner from new or redesigned luxury/performance vehicles made available for testing. The winner was judged to have the strongest appeal to enthusiasts with acceleration, handling, styling, and features—as well as value—with no price limit.

"The 911 remains a track champion that's utterly delightful on any given road, on any given day," Padgett said. "Even with the arrival of touchscreens and turbos across the board, the 911 hangs on to the classic virtues that make it the sports-car benchmark, from its unshakable grip to its effortless power."

Audi E-Tron: Efficiency rules

Green Car Reports, a destination for green cars, electric cars, fuel-efficient cars, and hybrid cars, named the Audi E-Tron as its Best Green Car To Buy 2020. Editors chose the most significant new green car made widely available to shoppers during the 2019 model year, taking into account new technologies, their practicality, and their impact on the environment.

"The E-Tron represents the third wave of modern electric cars," Padgett said. "Where the Leaf and the Model S carved out a place in history, cars like the E-Tron deliver the next critical piece of the electric-car revolution. The E-Tron has 204 miles of electric driving range and fast-charging solutions out of the box, all wrapped in an elegant crossover-SUV body, with the latest safety and technology features. Audi says it's committed to an electric future, and the E-Tron underscores that promise."

Driver's Choice Awards: Putting enthusiasts in the driver's seat

Enthusiasts took the driver's seat once again in The Car Connection's Driver's Choice Awards.

Readers were asked to vote on their personal picks for the best new-vehicle choices in a variety of major auto segments. Their choices were:

Best Performance Car: Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette Best Green Car: Audi E-Tron

Audi E-Tron Best Luxury Car: Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT Best Looking Car: Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Aviator Best Car On A Budget: Mazda 3

Mazda 3 Best Car For Families: Subaru Outback

