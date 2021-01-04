The Car Connection Names Best Car To Buy 2021: Ford Mustang Mach-E

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Car Connection ( www.thecarconnection.com ), the easiest place to research and shop for cars online, today named the Ford Mustang Mach-E as its Best Car To Buy 2021.

Related auto enthusiast brands Motor Authority ( www.motorauthority.com ) and Green Car Reports ( www.greencarreports.com ) also named the winners of their Best Car To Buy awards. The Chevrolet Corvette took the title of Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021, while the Ford Mustang Mach-E also was named Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021.

The Car Connection also named its best picks in individual categories, with base prices limited to $50,000 and with a requirement for standard automatic emergency braking:

Best Convertible To Buy 2021 Ford Mustang Best Coupe To Buy 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Best Crossover To Buy 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Economy Vehicle To Buy 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Best Electric Vehicle To Buy 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Family Vehicle To Buy 2021 Kia Telluride Best Hatchback To Buy 2021 Nissan Leaf Best Hybrid Vehicle To Buy 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Best Luxury Vehicle To Buy 2021 Genesis GV80 Best Minivan To Buy 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Best Performance Vehicle To Buy 2021 Honda Civic Type R Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2021 Honda Ridgeline Best Sedan To Buy 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Best SUV To Buy 2021 Genesis GV80 Best Wagon To Buy 2021 Volvo V60

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Familiar name, new era

The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Ford Mustang Mach-E from a competitive field of nominees. Contenders were new or fully redesigned models that achieved top scores in The Car Connection's unique "TCC Rating" system, while adhering to a $50,000 base-price limit.

The 10-point TCC Rating rolls up scores given to each vehicle across six categories: safety, comfort and utility, fuel economy, performance, technology, and styling.

"The Mach-E cleverly reboots the Mustang name and reformats our expectations for the coming electric-car era," said Marty Padgett, Editorial Director of The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and Green Car Reports. "The Mach-E delivers it all: efficiency, style, and heritage reinvented."

This marks the first time in the history of the award that an electric car has been chosen by The Car Connection's editors.

Chevrolet Corvette: A muscle car, transformed

Performance and luxury brand Motor Authority named the Chevrolet Corvette as its Best Performance/Luxury Car To Buy 2021. Editors selected the winner from new or redesigned luxury/performance vehicles made available for testing. The winner was judged to have the strongest appeal to enthusiasts with acceleration, handling, styling, and features—as well as value—with no price limit.

"The Corvette has been transformed," Padgett said. "In its new mid-engine layout, the 'Vette has thrilling handling and acceleration to match its sleek supercar body."

Ford Mustang Mach-E: An electric car that takes charge of the past—and the future

Green Car Reports, a destination for green cars, electric cars, fuel-efficient cars, and hybrid cars, named the Ford Mustang Mach-E as its Best Green Car To Buy 2021. Editors chose the most significant new green car made widely available to shoppers during the 2021 model year, taking into account new technologies, their practicality, and their impact on the environment.

"The Mach-E doesn't just trade on the Mustang name," Padgett said. "It delivers a state of the art electric-car driving experience, with up to 300 miles of range and the promise for higher performance in the near future."

Driver's Choice Awards: Celebrating 5 years of putting enthusiasts in the driver's seat

As they have since 2016, enthusiasts took the driver's seat once again in The Car Connection's Driver's Choice Awards.

Readers were asked to vote on their personal picks for the best new-vehicle choices in a variety of major auto segments. Their choices were:

Best Performance Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Green Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Luxury Car: Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80 Best Looking Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Car On A Budget: Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-30 Best Car For Families: Toyota Sienna

