The Car Connection Names Best Car To Buy 2024: Kia EV9

Kia EV9 receives top honors from trusted car research brand

Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Kia EV9 get accolades from related performance/luxury and green-vehicle enthusiast brands

Chevy Trax , Honda CR-V Hybrid, Honda Accord Hybrid, Acura Integra Type S, and others take honors in The Car Connection's individual categories

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Car Connection , the easiest place to research and shop for cars online, today named the Kia EV9 as its Best Car To Buy 2024.

Related auto enthusiast brands Motor Authority and Green Car Reports also named the winners of their Best Car To Buy awards. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 took the title of Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024, while the Kia EV9 was named Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2024.

If the Kia EV9 looks like the future of family vehicles, that's because it is. Post this

The Car Connection also named its best picks in individual categories:

Best Economy Car To Buy 2024 Chevrolet Trax Best Family Car To Buy 2024 Kia EV9 Best Luxury Car To Buy 2024 Rivian R1S and R1T Best Performance Car To Buy 2024 Acura Integra Type S Best Electric Car To Buy 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Best Hybrid Car To Buy 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2024 Ford Maverick Best SUV To Buy 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Kia EV9: The family SUV goes electric

The Car Connection's expert editors chose the Kia EV9 from a competitive field of nominees. Contenders were new or fully redesigned models that achieved top scores in The Car Connection's unique "TCC Rating" system.

The 10-point TCC Rating reflects scores given to each vehicle across six categories: safety, comfort and utility, fuel economy, performance, technology, and styling.

"The Kia EV9 does so much so well, from its electric-car efficiency to its digital interfaces," said Marty Padgett, Editorial Director of The Car Connection, Motor Authority, and Green Car Reports. "If it looks like the future of family vehicles, that's because it is."

Chevrolet Corvette Z06: A track rock star

Performance and luxury brand Motor Authority named the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 as its Best Performance/Luxury Car To Buy 2024. Editors selected the winner from new or redesigned luxury/performance vehicles made available for testing. The winner was judged to have the strongest appeal to enthusiasts with acceleration, handling, styling, and features—as well as value—with no price limit.

"Chevy's latest Corvette has transformed it into a world-beating supercar," Padgett said. "The Z06 slays some hyper-expensive exotic cars on the track for a half or even a third of the price."

Kia EV9: A feature-rich electric SUV

Green Car Reports, a research and news destination for electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient cars, named the Kia EV9 as its Best Green Car To Buy 2024. Editors chose the most significant new vehicle made widely available to shoppers during the 2024 model year, taking into account new technologies, practicality, and impact on the environment.

"The EV9 fits families well," Padgett said. "But with its ability to serve as energy storage for the home and for the grid, it's a cutting-edge technology leader, too."

About The Car Connection

The Car Connection is the easiest place to research and shop for cars online. The site makes car research easy with its unique "TCC Rating," a clear numeric rating value based on a 10-point scale that reflects the overall opinion of our automotive experts on any vehicle.

The Car Connection is part of the Internet Brands Automotive Group , one of the largest collections of automotive properties on the Internet, including pioneering online car-buying platform CarsDirect and a collection of more than 130 online auto enthusiast communities. Collectively, the Internet Brands Automotive Group reaches more than 23 million unique visitors each month.

SOURCE The Car Connection