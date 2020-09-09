The Car Fleet Leasing Market is expected to grow by $ 149.17 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Car fleet leasing market in US 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the car fleet leasing market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 149.17 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on car fleet leasing market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of auto leasing market in the US and easy car replacement. In addition, growth of the auto leasing market in the US is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The car fleet leasing market in US analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The car fleet leasing market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Pharmaceuticals industry

• Others



By Type

• Open-end lease

• Close-end lease



This study identifies the cost-saving advantage in SME sector as one of the prime reasons driving the car fleet leasing market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our car fleet leasing market in US covers the following areas:

• Car fleet leasing market in US sizing

• Car fleet leasing market in US forecast

• Car fleet leasing market in US industry analysis



