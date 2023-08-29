The Carbon Composites Market to grow by 177.9 million tons from 2022 to 2027 | North America held the largest share of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon composites market is estimated to grow by 177.9 million tons from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%. This is due to the high consumption of carbon composites in industries such as aerospace, automotive, wind power, and construction. The region is one of the largest exporters of carbon composites. In addition, three domestic sports cars, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR, and Viper SRT are the main carbon composite users. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Composites Market

Carbon Composites Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (virgin fiber and recycled fiber), end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the virgin fiber (VCF) segment will be significant during the forecast period. Carbon composite material is a kind of composite material containing carbon fiber. Carbon composites are appreciated for their lightweight, high strength, and low thermal expansion. They are used in many applications, including aircraft and spacecraft components, wind turbine blades, sporting goods, and medical implants. This is because virgin fibers are more durable and more resistant to damage than recycled fibers. In addition, they are essential for many high-performance applications used by manufacturers to produce parts with very tight tolerances. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Carbon Composites Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trend - Developments in end-user industries are major trends in the market.

Significant Challenge - High competition from substitutes is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Carbon Composites Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carbon composites market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the carbon composites market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon composites market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon composites market companies

