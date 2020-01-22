NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast for carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market to 2025 by aircraft (commercial aerospace, regional jets, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft and UAV), by precursor type (PAN based, pitch based), by tow size (small tow, large tow), by modulus (standard, intermediate, high), and region (North America, Europe, Rest of the World (including APAC)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841310/?utm_source=PRN

The future of the carbon fiber in aerospace and defense market looks attractive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, UAV and Others. The carbon fiber in aerospace and defense market is expected to reach an estimated $1.56 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the carbon fiber in aerospace and defense market are the increasing demand for advanced high-performance lightweight materials and growing end use industries, growth of aircraft with high carbon fiber penetration such B787, A350WXB, and A380.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the Increasing demand of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastics and growing initiatives for recycling of carbon fiber.



The study includes the trend of carbon fiber in aerospace and defense industry and forecast of the growth opportunities in the carbon fiber in aerospace and defense industry through 2025,segmented by aircraft, by component, by precursor type, by tow size, by modulus, and region as follows:



Carbon Fiber in Aerospace and Defense Market by Aircraft [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Commercial Aerospace

• Regional Jets

• General Aviation

• Helicopter

• Military Aircraft

• UAV



Carbon Fiber in Aerospace and Defense Market by Component [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Primary

• Interior

• Engine

• Others



Carbon Fiber in Aerospace and Defense Market by Precursor Type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• PAN Based

• Pitch Based



Carbon Fiber in Aerospace and Defense Market by Tow size [Volume (M lbs) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Small Tow (<24K)

• Large Tow (>24K)



Carbon Fiber in Aerospace and Defense Market by Modulus [Volume (M lbs) from 2014 to 2025]:

• Standard

• Intermediate

• High



Carbon Fiber in Aerospace and Defense Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• ROW (Including APAC)

The analyst forecasts that commercial aerospace will be the largest aircraft by value and the UAV aircraft will witness the highest growth by value during the forecast period. Increasing demand for light weight materials with higher performance benefits in aerospace and defense industry are driving market growth over the forecast period.



By tow size, small tow (less than 24k) is expected to remain the largest segment by volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because its mainly use in the aerospace industry owing to high tensile strength.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period. The growth of carbon fiber in North American aerospace & defense market is driven by increasing carbon fiber content and growth of aircraft deliveries of B787 and B777.



Some of the features of "Carbon Fiber in the Aerospace and Defense Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

• Market size estimates: Carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by application, and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market size by various applications such as aircraft, component type, precursor type, tow size type, and by modulus type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. How big are the opportunities in the carbon fiber market in aerospace and defense industry by aircraft (commercial aerospace, regional jets, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft and UAV), by precursor type (PAN based, pitch based), by tow size (small tow, large tow), by modulus (standard, intermediate, high), and region (North America, Europe, Rest of the World (including APAC)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers for carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market?

Q.8. What are the new developments of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products for carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last have years and what has its impact been of carbon fiber in the aerospace and defense industry?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841310/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

