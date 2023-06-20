The Carbon Fiber Market size is to grow by USD 2,732.91 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector boosts the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon fiber market size is set to grow by USD 2,732.91 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of almost 7.43%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Fiber Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Carbon Fiber Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Aerospace And Defense



Sports And Leisure



Wind Energy



Automotive



Others

Raw Material

PAN-based



Pitch-based



Rayon-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth in the aerospace and defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. The aerospace and defense industries extensively use carbon fiber due to its exceptional characteristics, including its lightweight nature, high tensile strength, resistance to corrosion and fatigue, and impressive strength-to-weight ratio. These qualities make carbon fiber a preferred material for various aircraft components and structures. Hence, an increase in aircraft production is expected to boost the market's growth during the forecast period.

Carbon Fiber Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the carbon fiber market include 3M Co., China Composites Group Corp. Ltd., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kordcarbon AS, Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., SGL Carbon SE, SIMCO Global Technology and Systems Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and UMATEX ROSATOM State Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti. - The company offers carbon fiber with different materials 3K, 12K, and 24K.

Formosa M Co. Ltd. - The company offers carbon fibers such as TC-33, TC-35R, and TC-42S.

Hexcel Corp. - The company offers carbon fiber such as HexTow Continuous Carbon Fiber.

Carbon Fiber Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector notably drives the growth of carbon fiber. Major aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use carbon fiber to manufacture aircraft parts. Thus, reducing aircraft weight by approximately 50%. Furthermore, the superior strength-to-weight ratio of carbon fiber-reinforced polymers makes them well-suited for aerospace applications. As a result, aircraft engineers focus on creating efficient, lightweight aircraft structures.

The various parts of aircraft such as interiors, wings, rudders, fuselages, doors, tails, and landing gear are manufactured using carbon fiber because of its excellent stiffness, fatigue resistance, and wear resistance. Using carbon fiber as the main construction material for aircraft helps reduce maintenance costs due to its high durability, fatigue, and corrosion resistance. Hence, the widespread use of carbon fiber in aircraft construction is expected to significantly impact the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials is a key trend influencing the carbon fiber market growth. These materials are used in various industrial applications due to their properties such as energy saving and wear resistance, lightweight and high performance, thus increasing their demand from various end-user industries.

Furthermore, these materials find their use in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. Demand for carbon composite materials is expected to increase research and development activities. Hence, all these factors will promote the use of carbon fiber in several new application areas during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high competition from substitutes is challenging the carbon fiber market growth. Carbon fiber finds its use across various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, defense, construction, and wind energy, among others. However, the market for carbon fiber faces significant challenges from alternative materials such as fiberglass, aluminum, copper, basalt fiber, aramid fiber, and natural fibers.

Basalt fiber has excellent mechanical properties and is 30% stronger than e-glass, 15-20% stiffer, 8-10% lighter, and cheaper than carbon fiber. These alternatives have similar end-use applications, posing a significant threat to the growth of the carbon fiber market. Hence, increasing demand for substitutes is expected to hamper the growth of the fiber market during the forecast period.

Carbon Fiber Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carbon fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber market vendors

Carbon Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,732.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., China Composites Group Corp. Ltd., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kordcarbon AS, Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., SGL Carbon SE, SIMCO Global Technology and Systems Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and UMATEX ROSATOM State Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

