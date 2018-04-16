The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4384456



The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is expected to reach USD 25.12 million by 2022 from USD 20.67 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The scope of the report includes cardiac monitoring (CM) and cardiac rhythm management (CRM) used for the continuous monitoring, detection, and treatment of heart activities and abnormal heart rhythm (electric heart patterns).

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in devices are the factors expected to propel the growth of the market. However, price sensitivity and limited reimbursements for remote cardiac monitoring devices are expected to restrain the growth of the CM & CRM devices market.



ECG devices held the largest share of the cardiac monitoring devices market in 2017

Based on products, the cardiac monitoring devices market is classified into ECG devices, implantable loop recorders, cardiac output monitors, mobile cardiac telemetry, and smart wearable ECG monitors.The ECG devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the wide application of ECG devices in CVD management, development of technologically advanced devices, and government initiatives.



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of region, the CM & CRM devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW.North America accounted for the largest share of the CM & CRM devices market in 2017.



The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growth in the geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.



Break-up profile of primaries:

• By Company Type- Tier 1-42%, Tier 2-37% and Tier 3-21%

• By Designation-C-level-34%, D-level-42% and Others-24%

• By Region-North America-32%, Europe-30%, Asia-24%, and RoW-14%



Major key players in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

In this report, the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is segmented by products, end user, and region. The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraining factors impacting the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4384456



