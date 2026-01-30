The Cardinal Newman Society Announces Release of the 2025-2026 Edition of The Newman Guide

Among the institutions recognized in the 2025-2026 edition is Divine Mercy University, which has been named a Newman Guide Recommended Graduate School.

STERLING, Va., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Newman Society announced the release of the 2025-2026 edition of The Newman Guide, a trusted resource recommending elementary schools, secondary schools, colleges, and graduate programs that faithfully fulfill the vision of St. John Henry Newman, the newest Doctor of the Church and newly named co-Patron on Catholic education.

Earlier this year, Pope Leo XIV formally declared St. John Henry Newman co-Patron of Catholic education alongside St. Thomas Aquinas, recognizing Newman's enduring vision of education as the formation of the whole person–integrating intellect, conscience, character, and faith–rather than the mere transmission of information.

Among the institutions recognized in the 2025-2026 edition is Divine Mercy University, which has been named a Newman Guide Recommended Graduate School. Divine Mercy University offers students the opportunity to pursue advanced education while being immersed in a truly Catholic environment–one that integrates academic excellence with fidelity to the Catholic Church and the moral and spiritual formation of students.

"We are humbled and honored to be included in the Newman Guide. This recognition is especially significant at a time when the Church and society urgently need well-formed leaders grounded in Catholic truth and the boldness to bring Christ to our culture," said Fr. Charles Sikorsky, LC, JD, JCL, President, Divine Mercy University.

According to Kelly Salomon, Vice President of Newman Guide Programs at The Cardinal Newman Society, "The Newman Guide standards not only uphold Catholic identity but also protect educators' religious freedom from legal threats and the influence of false ideology. While there are a wide variety of approaches to Catholic education, the key to The Newman Guide, as Pope Leo XIV says in Drawing New Maps of Hope, is to preserve the central focus on evangelization in fidelity to Catholic teaching and practice."

The release of the 2025-2026 Newman Guide is welcome news for Catholic families seeking faithful educational options–and for the future of the Church, which depends on institutions that form students to live, lead, and serve as intentional Catholic disciples.

ABOUT DIVINE MERCY UNIVERSITY

Divine Mercy University (DMU) is a Catholic graduate institution of higher education offering degree programs in psychology and counseling, founded in 1999 as the Institute for the Psychological Sciences. The university is dedicated to the scientific study of psychology with a Catholic understanding of the human person, marriage, and the family. The university offers a Doctoral (Psy.D.) degree in Clinical Psychology, a Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Counselor Education and Supervision, Master of Science (M.S.) degrees in Psychology and Counseling, a Journey of Faith with the School of Spiritual Direction and additional certificates through the Lifelong Learning Institute. For more information, visit https://divinemercy.edu.

Divine Mercy University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award masters and doctorate degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Divine Mercy University.

The IPS doctoral program in clinical psychology (Psy.D.) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). *Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association 750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone (202)-336-5979 / Email: [email protected] / Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

