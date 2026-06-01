The CareBridge Group Announces $91 Million Corporate Master Grant to Launch the "Community Access Coalition" Across Florida

Elite enterprise revenue cycle management firm utilizes its corporate profits to establish a massive, multi-year philanthropic infrastructure, targeting medical debt, upfront ER triage fees, and municipal telehealth gridlocks in Central Florida and Duval County.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CareBridge Group, a premier enterprise healthcare consulting and revenue cycle management (RCM) firm, today announced the authorization of a $91 Million Corporate Master Grant. This capital will fund the "Community Access Coalition," a comprehensive, 10-year philanthropic ecosystem designed to structurally resolve the social determinants of health and systematically abolish legacy medical debt across Florida.

Leveraging its proprietary expertise in healthcare financial architecture, Epic and Cerner EMR integration, and enterprise workflow optimization, The CareBridge Group is utilizing this mandate to relieve the financial burden on local patients while simultaneously stabilizing the uncompensated care ledgers of regional hospital networks.

The firm confirmed that Year 1 of the deployment will inject $5.71 Million into Central Florida to fund upfront ER triage, eviction rescue, and margin-free nutrition hubs, alongside a targeted $2.75 Million intervention in Jacksonville (Duval County) specifically engineered to absorb the financial gridlock of municipal telehealth diversion programs like Healthlink Jax.

"Medical debt is the ultimate systemic failure of the healthcare revenue cycle," said James Barnett, Founder & CEO of The CareBridge Group. "As a firm that builds the financial infrastructure for multi-billion-dollar provider networks, we have a fiduciary and moral obligation to address the friction at the patient level. This $91 Million Master Grant is a highly calculated, multi-year strategy to restructure how care is accessed and funded in our local communities, operating entirely without taxpayer dollars."

Through the Community Access Coalition, the firm will not only utilize secondary debt markets to purchase and forgive high-volume patient portfolios—clearing the ledgers for thousands of families—but will also pre-fund upfront facility triage fees at local emergency departments.

About The CareBridge Group

The CareBridge Group is an elite healthcare operations and revenue cycle architecture firm. Specializing in capped-capacity, 120-day strike-team deployments, the firm provides permanent patient access architecture, No Surprises Act (NSA) compliance logic, and workflow optimization for Epic and Cerner systems. By partnering with enterprise health systems and private equity-backed provider networks, The CareBridge Group bypasses legacy consulting models to eliminate revenue leakage and engineer flawless, guaranteed financial performance. For more information, visit www.thecarebridgegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Chris White

Communications Director & Project Lead

The CareBridge Group

(407) 779-4223

[email protected]

SOURCE The CareBridge Group