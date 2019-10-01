The Caribbean Rum Awards Are Coming to St Barth

It will be combined with the Saint Barth Rum Festival for an unforgettable week of rum experiences.



Caribbean Journal is partnering on the four-day event with the Rhum Room, the now-renowned bar that is home to the largest collection of top-level Caribbean rums in the Western Hemisphere, and its adjacent Quarter Kitchen and Cocktail Lab, the most inventive bar and restaurant in St Barth.

The combined Caribbean Rum Awards and Saint Barth Rum Festival are an injection of new energy in St Barth, a new kind of festival for the island and a wonderful addition to St Barth's position as the gastronomic capital of the Caribbean.



"We are so excited to bring the Caribbean's leading celebration of rum to an island that is the Caribbean capital of cool," said Caribbean Journal Editor and Publisher Alexander Britell. "For years, Caribbean Journal's Rum Journal has striven to place rum on its rightly-deserved pedestal — and that's the point of this event — the field will be unlike any other rum festival out there, from some of the most exclusive molasses rums in the world to an unmatched slate of agricole rums."

The event will begin with a villa cocktail on Nov. 5, a full-day of rum judging across eight categories on Nov. 6, a distiller expo on Nov. 7 and a Ti' Punch Hour on Nov. 8.

The rum judging will also include a People's Choice panel comprised of travelers and local rum enthusiasts.

The evening of Nov. 9 will feature a rum-and-food tasting dinner helmed by noted Chef Andrew Zarzosa of Yuzu Miami, followed by a VIP rum celebration at the Rhum Room.

Rums will be selected for the judging in eight categories across Molasses Rum and Rhum Agricole.



The Molasses category will include Premium Rum, featuring rums priced up to $450, and the Ultra-Premium Rum category, featuring rums over $450.

"We are so excited to be the new home of the Caribbean Rum Awards at the Saint Barth Rum Festival. Our format may not be typical of Rum competitions, but we think it is a great way to go. First, having an UBER Ultimate Rum category with the most prized Caribbean Rums is exciting; let's see how these Big Boys play out in a heads up competition, huge bragging rights are at stake, Second, we are honored to have some great guests of Rhum Room flying in to be part of our People's Choice Panel, rum/rhum/ron aficionados, tasting across all categories and choosing their overall favorite rum of the Festival. From my point of view it doesn't get any better than this!" said Christopher Davis, proprietor of the Rhum Room and Quarter Kitchen and Cocktail Lab.

The latter category will be a first for the region, pitting some of the most legendary rums in the Caribbean against one another, from Havana Club Maximo to El Dorado 25 to Ron del Barrilito Five Star, among others.

The Rhum Agricole field will include categories of Blanc, Blanc 50-degrees plus, VSOP, XO, Cask Finish and Hors d'age.



Judges include Alexander Britell, Guy Britton, Peter Berntsen, Christopher Davis, Guy Ferdinand, Steven Shaw and Simons Chase.

"The panel of judges is comprised of leading rum and spirits experts, with the aim of creating an objective array of palates and tastes to give these rums the respect they deserve," said Guy Britton, managing editor of Caribbean Journal. "And St Barth is the perfect place to do it."

Sponsors of the Caribbean Rum Awards in St Barth include Tradewind Aviation, WIMCO, Les Ilets de la Plage, and SC Capital.

Tradewind, the Platinum Sponsor of the event, will be transporting judges from San Juan to St Barth.

For more, visit the Caribbean Rum Awards or contact rum@caribjournal.com.

Rhum Room is the world's leading Caribbean rum bar.

Quarter Kitchen & Cocktail Lab will be the host of the VIP dinner on Saturday. Nov. 9. For more information or reservations, please contact Hello@25sbh.com.

