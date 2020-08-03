The Caring Foundation of Texas to Offer Free Vaccinations to Students in the Dallas and Houston regions

The Caring Foundation will deploy its Care Van ® Program to Dallas and Houston area schools to provide the vaccinations. The Care Van is the Caring Foundation's signature program providing access to immunizations, oral care and health education for uninsured and medically underserved children at no cost to their families.

"The COVID-19 pandemic understandably has led to parents delaying wellness visits and vaccinations for their children and some may not be financially able to get their children immunized," said Sheena Payne, executive director of the Caring Foundation. "That's why we are working with Dallas and Houston area school districts to help families through our Care Van program – the goal being to eliminate the access issue as well as the financial burden of families getting their children immunized. Doing this not only improves the health of families, but also the community."

The following Care Van events have been scheduled in Dallas and Houston, but please check the Caring Foundation's calendar for updates as dates and times can change due to the evolving school calendar. Be aware that space is limited so it's important to quickly sign up for events in your area.

Care Van events currently scheduled in the Dallas area:

Care Van events currently scheduled in the Houston area:

Spring Branch Family Center, 8575 Pitner, August 6 , 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Appointments required. Call Ricardo Barnes 713.996.8781.

Call 713.996.8781. Spring Independent School District, 16717 Ella Blvd, August 8 , 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointments required . Call Tranita Carroll , 281.891.6019.

. Call , 281.891.6019. Spring Branch Family Center, 8575 Pitner, August 13 , 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Appointments required. Call Ricardo Barnes 713.996.8781.

Call 713.996.8781. Wunderlich Intermindate, 11800 Misty Valley Dr., August 17 , 9 a.m. – 12 p.m ., Klein ISD students only - 832.249.5233.

., Klein ISD students only - 832.249.5233. Salvation Army Alief, 7920 Cook Rd., August 19 , 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Make reservations at www.carevan.org.

To protect families as well as Caring Foundation staff and volunteers during the pandemic, health and safety protocols have been implemented. The following protocols will be in effect for all clinics:

All clinic attendees are required to bring and wear their mask during their visit. Additionally, all attendees will have their temperatures checked and go through a medical screening.

One parent or legal guardian will be allowed to enter the clinic with their child/children receiving care. Appointments will be required to limit the number of families at the clinic at one time.

Volunteers will be screened prior to the clinic and will adhere to increased cleaning measures during clinic hours.

Please bring the proper intake form with you to the event for each child. Forms can be found here: https://carevan.org/immunizationforms/.

Please bring a copy of your child's immunization record.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is the lead sponsor of the Care Van program. Since 1997, the Care Vans have provided more than 1.3 million vaccinations to children across Texas.

To see if your child qualifies for free immunizations, please visit our Immunization Outreach page. For general questions, please email us at [email protected]. To learn more about the program or about other locations, go to www.carevan.org.

About the Care Van Program

Established in 1991, the Caring Foundation of Texas is a 501(c)3 organization, funded by community contributions, corporate sponsorships, grants and in-kind donations. The foundation's signature program is the Care Van® Program which provides access to immunizations, oral care and health education for uninsured and medically underserved children at no cost to their families. Care Vans" are uniquely designed to eliminate barriers that commonly prevent children from receiving on-time, age-appropriate immunizations and dental care in traditional health care settings. Care Vans travel to schools, houses of worship, and community events to conduct health outreach services. Additionally, through extended health education collaborations, the Care Van Program helps provide health, hygiene and wellness education for children and adolescents. The program focuses on preventative health initiatives to foster healthier lifestyles for Texans.

SOURCE The Caring for Children Foundation of Texas

Related Links

www.carevan.org

