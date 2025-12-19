The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Providence Swedish Cancer Institute

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that Providence Swedish Cancer Institute and the institute's focused translational research extension, the Paul G. Allen Research Center, have joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (Caris POA).

The Providence Swedish Cancer Institute, located in Seattle, Washington, focuses on innovative cancer diagnosis and treatment utilizing a multidisciplinary team of providers focused exclusively on cancer care, from diagnosis to treatment to survivorship. The institute's specialists have helped develop screening tests, technologies and therapies that are helping cancer patients around the world.

"We are proud to welcome the Providence Swedish Cancer Institute and the Paul G. Allen Research Center to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. They strive to provide patients with earlier access to promising therapies," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris POA. "Their scale, expertise and commitment to research-driven care make them an ideal institution in our shared commitment to accelerate precision oncology and deliver better options and outcomes for patients."

The Caris POA is a global network of leading cancer centers and research groups collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Members work together to set and refine molecular testing standards, leverage Caris' AI and machine-learning bioinformatics, and access a large multimodal database to accelerate innovative studies and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

"Caris and the Center Institute share a deep commitment to collaborative, patient-centered innovation, which is why I'm so pleased we're joining the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said Ashwani 'Ash' Rajput, MD, Executive Medical Director of the Providence Swedish Cancer Institute. "Together we can accelerate access to leading-edge therapies by leveraging shared resources to turn promising ideas into scalable solutions that improve outcomes for patients now and into the future."

Following the addition of the Providence Swedish Cancer Institute, the Caris POA now consists of 99 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 45 NCI-designated cancer centers, all collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Using Caris molecular profiling, which includes comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data, Caris aims to empower its network to prioritize therapeutic options and identify beneficial clinical trial opportunities for patients. Caris POA members can also participate in an expanding range of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, Caris POA institutions have access to one of the industry's largest and most detailed multimodal databases, containing matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, with tens of billions of data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

About Paul G. Allen Research Center at Providence Swedish Cancer Institute

The Paul G. Allen Research Center conducts translational research as a focused extension of the Providence Swedish Cancer Institute. Established through a generous donation from the Allen Cornerstone Fund, the Center is dedicated to accelerating progress towards a cancer-free future. Rooted in the legacy of Paul G. Allen, the Center fosters an open, collaborative environment that drives innovative breakthroughs across the cancer continuum. Our mission is to improve every patient experience and outcome by leading advances in cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. Together with our partners, we are paving the way for a transformative approach to cancer care, building a greater understanding of cancer, its impact, and the opportunities to cure it. To learn more visit: www.paulgallenresearchcenter.org/

Providence Swedish Cancer Institute

Providence Swedish has served the Puget Sound region since the first Providence hospital opened in Seattle in 1877 and the first Swedish hospital opened in 1910. The two organizations affiliated in 2012 and today comprise the largest health care delivery system in Western Washington, with 22,000 caregivers, eight hospitals and 244 clinics. The Providence Swedish Cancer Institute is a leader in innovative cancer diagnosis, treatment utilizing a multidisciplinary team of providers focused exclusively on cancer care, from diagnosis to treatment to survivorship. The institute's specialists have helped develop screening tests, technologies and therapies that are helping cancer patients around the world.

