The Carlson Law Firm Assisting Recall Victims Of Old GM's Negligence

The Carlson Law Firm is assisting individuals:

involved in a motor-vehicle incident in a recalled GM vehicle prior to July 10, 2009

who owned a vehicle with a GM Ignition-Switch Recall

in a car accident with no airbag deployment

who suffered injuries as a result of GM's defective product

The lawsuit stems from GM's 2014 recall of more than 2.4 million vehicles with faulty ignition switches and airbags. Documents show that the company was aware of the problem as early as 2001, well before the company declared bankruptcy.

If the proposed settlement is approved, GUC Trust would pay $15 million into a settlement fund. This settlement could also lead to New GM being prompted to fulfill its obligation to deliver 30 shares of common stock to the settlement fund—essentially adding $1.14 billion to pay economic loss, personal injury and wrongful death claims. The New York Bankruptcy Court is scheduled to have a hearing on the matter on May 25.

For remarks from the attorney representing injured GM victims, Carlson Law Firm Managing Partner, Craig Carlson, visit our website: https://www.carlsonattorneys.com/news-and-update/guc-trust-settlement/

