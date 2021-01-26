The Carlstar Group Endorses President's "Buy American" Executive Order

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House announced on Monday that President Joe Biden has issued an Executive Order designed to strengthen Buy American Provisions, with the goal of creating more quality U.S. manufacturing jobs.

"We are very encouraged by the President's efforts to strengthen the Buy American Provisions by directing more of the federal government spend on goods and services towards supporting America's workers and businesses. Regardless of what part of the political spectrum you support, buying American-made products is just good for U.S. manufacturing and the businesses, such as Carlstar, which are committed to it," said Jacob Thomas, CEO of The Carlstar Group.

With tire manufacturing plants in Clinton and Jackson, Tennessee, and a wheel manufacturing plant in Aiken, South Carolina, The Carlstar Group has always had a significant U.S. manufacturing presence. As a leading specialty tire and wheel manufacturer, The Carlstar Group's American-made products are focused on the Agriculture, Construction, and Powersports (ATV/UTV) industries.

"We invest millions of dollars each year into our U.S. manufacturing plants to launch new products, and to make them more productive. These investments also enable us to be good corporate citizens in the communities where our employees work and live. As the only domestic specialty tire manufacturer in America, we are strongly encouraged by this focus at the federal level for American-made products and for recognizing the impact that manufacturing has on our economy. Our U.S. facilities, supported by a vast national dealer network, stand ready to answer the call."

For more information about The Carlstar Group, please visit www.carlstargroup.com.

About The Carlstar Group

The Carlstar Group is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee and is a global manufacturer of original equipment and aftermarket specialty tires and wheels for the agriculture, construction, outdoor power equipment, powersports, and high speed trailer markets. The diverse portfolio of solutions are offered under several leading brands including Carlisle® tires and wheels, ITP® tires and wheels, as well as Cragar®, Black Rock®, Unique® wheels and Marastar® tires. The Carlstar Group employs over 3400 associates in 17 facilities located in 4 countries. The Carlstar Group nurtures a legacy of excellence in product innovation, quality, and customer service across its diverse market segments serving premier Original Equipment and Aftermarket customers. For more about The Carlstar Group, visit www.carlstargroup.com.

SOURCE The Carlstar Group, LLC.

Related Links

https://www.carlstargroup.com

