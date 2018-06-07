HOUSTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carnac Stones have been one of the most puzzling archaeological artifacts in the world for hundreds of years. The megalithic stones are an exceptionally dense collection of sites around the village of Carnac in Brittany, France. These megaliths consist of alignments, dolmens, tumuli and single menhirs. More than 3,000 prehistoric standing stones were hewn from local rock and erected by the pre-Celtic people of Brittany. This is the largest such collection of stones in the world. Most of the stones are within the Breton village of Carnac, but some to the east are within La Trinité-sur-Mer. The stones were erected at some stage during the Neolithic period, probably around 3300 BCE, but some may date to as early as 4500 BCE. – Wikipedia. Due to a re-discovery of an Ancient Science the purpose of these stones, as well as similar megaliths, have been decoded.

Carnac Stones - Decoded

For the full article on the Carnac Stones visit: http://www.thefaramfoundation.com/carnac.htm

Media Contact:

Arthur Faram

817-475-4462

196740@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-carnac-stones--decoded-300661503.html

SOURCE The Faram Research Foundation