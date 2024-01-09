GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center prepares for its grand opening in Summer 2024, the community is proud to announce a series of new partnerships, embodying its 'The Art of Living Well' philosophy. Connections with prestigious cultural entities such as Washington's renowned Kennedy Center and International Spy Museum, alongside local Gaithersburg favorites Rustic Route Coffee and Sarah's Homemade Ice Cream & Treats, and wellness innovators like Woodhouse Spa and Prime IV, are intended to elevate the resident experience. Integrating luxury living with cultural, artisanal and wellness activities, this approach reflects The Carnegie's holistic perspective on a sophisticated and experiential lifestyle.

In line with the latest cognitive health research findings, The Carnegie's diverse offerings are not just about luxury; they are a vital component of a proactive approach to health and well-being. A recent NIH study, involving more than 8,000 adult participants, highlights the importance of a multifaceted lifestyle in reducing dementia risk. Notably, the study found that engaging in intellectual, social and culturally enriching activities significantly decreases the risk of dementia.

Washington's Iconic Cultural Institutions

The Carnegie has fortified its commitment to cultural enrichment through partnerships with acclaimed institutions like The Kennedy Center, The Library of Congress and The Smithsonian Institution. These collaborations offer residents exclusive access to cultural events, educational programs and opportunities to engage in unique artistic experiences. For example, residents can enjoy behind-the-scenes tours at The Kennedy Center, participate in private events at The Library of Congress, and access special exhibitions from The Smithsonian, enhancing cultural appreciation and community engagement. Most recently, the community's alliance with the International Spy Museum exposed residents to an evening full of intrigue, complete with a presentation by former CIA Director of Disguise Jonna Mendez and a multi-course spy-themed dinner in which each dish wasn't as it seemed.

Local Artisan Experiences

The Carnegie's new relationships with local artisans offer residents exclusive opportunities to creatively engage in hands-on, personalized experiences. "We're thrilled to introduce our residents to a world where they can directly influence and create their own delightful sensory adventures. It's not every day you get to design your own coffee blend or ice cream flavor," said Jennifer Pastora, general manager at The Carnegie. Residents will co-create a signature ice cream flavor with Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream & Treats, a first-time venture for the popular local brand. Additionally, residents will craft their own coffee blends and candle fragrances through partnerships with Rustic Route Coffee and Fig & Fire, respectively.

Health & Wellbeing: A Commitment to Holistic Living

Finally, the Carnegie's commitment to its 'The Art of Living Well' philosophy would not be complete without a focus on resident health and well-being. Woodhouse Spa Gaithersburg will offer residents a variety of therapeutic spa treatments and wellness programs, promoting relaxation and rejuvenation. Suggest replacing TPC Potomac with Prime IV instead. These partnerships round out a comprehensive approach to holistic health and wellness, which is a top priority at The Carnegie.

For more information about The Carnegie and its partnerships, visit our website.

ABOUT KISCO SIGNATURE SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, manages 25 diverse senior communities in eight states and the District of Columbia. The company recently launched its Signature Communities portfolio, premium locations that offer enhanced hospitality and services. The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in Washington, D.C. is the first of these in the Northeast, joining other noteworthy sites like Crestavilla in California and The Cardinal North Hills in North Carolina. With a history spanning over 30 years, Kisco's unique approach is now anchored in The Art of Living Well®, a holistic wellness philosophy focusing on intellectual, physical, and emotional wellbeing. This programming offers residents a variety of tailored activities and resources to support a fulfilling, active lifestyle. For further information, call (760) 804-5900 or visit kiscosignature.com

