NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpet cleaner market is projected to reach values over $900 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during 2018?2024.

The rise in commercial construction activities, the demand for carpet flooring in the hospitality industry, the popularity of rental equipment services, and the emergence of green cleaning technology are the major factors driving the global carpet cleaner market.

The increasing popularity of green cleaning, which refers to the usage of products and services that have less impact on human health and the environment, is driving the carpet cleaner market. Hence, the introduction of innovative cleaning technology, the increasing popularity of renting professional equipment, and the growing adoption of environmentally sustainable services are expected to drive the market globally in the coming years. Another major innovation witnessed in the market is the introduction of cordless or battery powered carpet cleaners. Vendors are introducing smart wash automatic cleaners, which consist of motion sensing auto cleaning technology and auto mix technology that automatically mixes the dispenses solution for optimal cleaning.



This market research report on the carpet cleaner market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by products (upright, canister, and handheld), cleaning methods (carpet extractors and carpet steamers), end-users (commercial, residential, and contract cleaners), distribution (online and offline (supermarkets and hypermarkets, B2B, specialty stores, and others), and by geography (APAC, Europe, Latin America, North America, and MEA).

Carpet Cleaner Market: Segmentation

The research report includes detailed market segmentation by products, cleaning methods, end-users, distribution, and geography. The upright segment captured around half of the market in 2018. An upright carpet cleaner machine is the most popular floorcare equipment. It is largely used in developed countries such as the US and Europe. Residential and commercial variants are the major end-users of the segment. North America accounted for the largest market for upright carpet cleaners in 2018, followed by Europe. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Handheld cleaner machines are observing high demand in residential and commercial sectors due to convenience, maneuverability, versatility, and lightweight.



The carpet extractors segment dominated the carpet cleaner market in 2018. Carpet extractors are ideal for commercial spaces as they take a short time to clean. Also, they are beneficial to clean small areas due to their compactness and maneuverability. Europe was the second largest market for carpet steamers in 2018; however, APAC is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Commercial, residential, and contract cleaners are the three major end-users in the carpet cleaner market. In 2018, the commercial segment was the largest end-user. The global commercial real estate market experienced rapid growth in 2018 due to increased global investments, which inevitably fueled the demand for cleaning amenities, including carpet cleaners. Also, the increased application of these cleaners in corporate offices, hospitality, and retail sectors is expected to increase the demand for carpet spot cleaners worldwide. Corporate offices comprised the second largest segment in the market in 2018.



Offline and online are the two primary distribution modes for the carpet cleaner market. Offline sales accounted for approximately 85% market share in 2018. However, online sales are gaining prominence due to rising internet penetration and the rapid expansion of online retailing. The penetration of internet and smartphones and the growing trend of online shopping have boosted the online carpet cleaner market globally. APAC and MEA are emerging as the high potential regions in the market and are expected to increase the sale of carpet cleaning machine globally.



Market Segmentation by Products

• Upright

• Canister

• Handheld



Market Segmentation by Cleaning Methods

• Carpet Extractors

• Carpet Steamers



Market Segmentation by End-users

• Commercial

• Residential

• Contract Cleaners



Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Online

• Offline

o Supermarkets and hypermarkets

o B2B

o Specialty stores

o Others



Carpet Cleaner Market: Geography

The global carpet market is mainly driven by the installation of carpets in new buildings or replacement of the existing ones. Infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing commercial and residential buildings are expected to augur well for market growth during the forecast period. The growth in North America and Europe is majorly driven due to product innovations, however, in developing economies, the market is driven by developing infrastructure and construction output. North America accounted for the largest market for carpet cleaners in 2018. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, increased construction and product projects are major driving factors for the incremental growth of the market in North America.



Further, EU accounts for the second largest market, and the growth is supported due to increased expenditure of on home improvement, renovation, and remodeling. Walmart, Costco, and Amazon are the major online retailers of cleaners in North America, whereas Auchan, Tesco, and Carrefour are the major sellers in Europe. The APAC region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for carpet cleaners during the forecast. The strong economic growth, rising construction activities, increasing disposable income have primarily supported the growth of the industry in the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• North America

o US

o Canada

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Key Vendor Analysis

The global carpet cleaner market is highly competitive with the presence of several vendors. Vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their strong market position. Rapid technological improvements are adversely affecting market vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and product upgrades. The competition is based on features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price. Further, the competition is expected to intensify with the increase in product/service extensions, growth in technological innovations, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions. Arizton believes that global players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in future years.



Key Vendors

• Alfred Karcher

• Tennant

• Techtronic Industries

• Nilfisk

• Bissell Inc



Other Prominent Vendors

• Ashbys

• Boss Cleaning Equipment

• CFR

• Chem-Tex

• Cleanfix

• Cleantec Innovation

• Daimer Industries INC.

• Duplex

• EDIC

• Eureka Forbes

• Gadlee

• Hefei Gaomei

• Hydro-force

• Jon-don

• Kleenrite

• Masterblend

• NSS Enterprises

• Numatic International Limited

• Other prominent vendors are

• Pacific Floorcare

• Powr-Flite

• Prochem Europe Limited

• RCM S.p.A

• Rotovac

• Rug Badger

• Rug Doctor

• Sandia

• Santoemma

• SEBO

• Taski

• Tornado Industries

• Truvox International



Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



