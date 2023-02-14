The Carpet Flooring Market to Reach USD 120 Billion by 2028, More than USD 35 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years, The Adoption of Customized Carpet Flooring Massively Increasing in Aviation and Marine Industries - Arizton

Feb 14, 2023, 12:43 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global carpet flooring market will grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022-2028. Escalating demand for carpet tiles, a rise in renovation and remodeling activities, and rising concern towards sustainable carpets are some latest trends boosting the carpet flooring market. The innovation of carpet tiles in modular carpets in square pieces is fitted together to make a perfect carpet. They are the best alternatives to carpet rolls. They are mostly used in commercial buildings such as schools, libraries, corporates, airports, and many more. Carpet tiles are easy to maintain and repair. Installation is also easy and takes less time. Luxury interiors are expected to push the demand for carpet tiles in the carpet flooring market.
Travel & Tourism and Construction industries contribute the most to the carpet flooring market globally. Further, infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing commercial and residential buildings would also support the market's growth. In mature markets such as North America and Europe, the growth is mainly driven by product innovations introduced by the key players. In emerging markets, the rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the global carpet cleaner market.
Global Carpet Flooring Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 120.24 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 86.02 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5.74 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Distribution Channel, Application, End-User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and South Africa
|
Key Players
|
Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), Interface, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC., The Dixie Group, Tarkett, ORIENTAL WEAVERS, Victoria, Axminster Carpets, Betap, Brintons Carpets, Brumark, Cormar Carpet, Dorsett Industries, ege, Forbo Flooring, Gerflor Group, Kane Carpet, Mannington Mills, Milliken, Shaw Industries Group, and Suminoe Textile Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
· The Surge in Hospitality Industry
· Rising Demand in Automotive Industry
· Increasing Demand from Transportation Sector
|
Increasing Demand for Carpet Flooring Across Transportation Sector
Carpet flooring allows customization and improves the customer experience in Aviation and marine industries. High-quality carpet flooring creates a luxurious experience and provides comfort to travelers. Demand for carpet flooring in the aerospace and marine industry is expected to boost during the forecast period as they are easy to lift, provides comfort, look appealing, and are easily installable. One of the key factors contributing to the demand for carpet flooring in the transportation industry is the lack of availability of substitute products. Other flooring solutions, including ceramic tiles, wooden flooring, and others, are hard surfaces and heavy. They are not considered viable flooring solutions for the transportation industry. Owing to the rise in government support towards the aviation industry, manufacturing of new aircraft is expected to boom, which will, in turn, drive the demand for carpet flooring significantly. Moving forward, regions such as North America and Europe are expected to enjoy high demand for carpet flooring compared with developing regions such as Latin America and Africa.
Rise In Renovation and Remodeling Activities
Remodeling activities are one of the major opportunities for vendors in the carpet flooring market. Remodeling means modifying the interiors and exteriors of the existing structure and involves upgradation according to recent trends. It involves alterations, maintenance, repairs, and various additions. Re-innovations make old spaces interesting, and because of this, people worldwide are investing significantly in home renovation and improvement activities.
However, there is less demand for carpet flooring from the renovations and home remodeling homes sector in developing and underdeveloped countries in the regions such as Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and APAC. Therefore, regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to generate the highest demand for carpet flooring during renovation and home improvement activities. However, improving economies in countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and a few others in both residential and commercial sectors are expected to create significant potential for the growth of carpet flooring during renovations.
Key Vendors
- Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)
- Interface
- MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
- The Dixie Group
- Tarkett
- ORIENTAL WEAVERS
- Victoria
- Axminster Carpets
- Betap
- Brintons Carpets
- Brumark
- Cormar Carpet
- Dorsett Industries
- ege
- Forbo Flooring
- Gerflor Group
- Kane Carpet
- Mannington Mills
- Milliken
- Shaw Industries Group
- Suminoe Textile Group
Market Segmentation
Product
- Broadloom Carpet
- Carpet Tiles
Application
- New Installation
- Replacement
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Offices
- Hospitality
- Education
- Sports & Entertainment
- Retail
- Medical & Care Centers
- Other End- Users
- Transportation
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- South Africa
