"It is exciting to be recognized with this award as it highlights our ability to deliver outstanding results to the client," said President Krystoff Carvonis. "Our team is committed to continued excellence, and I look forward to great things to come next quarter and beyond."

The team of passionate sales professionals at The Carvonis Group executes outsourced sales and marketing campaigns for the client. The firm specializes in initiating, maintaining, and growing customer relationships through face-to-face interaction. The Carvonis Group continues to grow to meet client demand while nurturing a dynamic work environment where teamwork and individual effort are valued.

About The Carvonis Group

The Carvonis Group, a sales and marketing company based in Miami, Florida, executes direct marketing campaigns on behalf of large corporations in multiple industries. The firm's commitment to achieving the highest standards of excellence for the client is matched only by its focus on developing leadership from within. For more information, call 786-452-8148 or go to http://thecarvonisgroup.com/.

Contact: Krystoff Carvonis

786-452-8148

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-carvonis-group-earns-national-sales-award-300666584.html

SOURCE The Carvonis Group

Related Links

http://thecarvonisgroup.com

