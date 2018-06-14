MIAMI, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carvonis Group, a premier sales and marketing company based in Miami, Florida, recently announced that its stellar performance on behalf of a major telecommunications client during Q1 of this year earned the firm a coveted national sales award.
The Carvonis Group won the quarterly Campaign Cup trophy based on its outstanding results and quality achieved for the client, effectively outperforming other competitive companies nationwide focused on the same campaign. This win marks the first time that the company has earned this distinction.
"It is exciting to be recognized with this award as it highlights our ability to deliver outstanding results to the client," said President Krystoff Carvonis. "Our team is committed to continued excellence, and I look forward to great things to come next quarter and beyond."
The team of passionate sales professionals at The Carvonis Group executes outsourced sales and marketing campaigns for the client. The firm specializes in initiating, maintaining, and growing customer relationships through face-to-face interaction. The Carvonis Group continues to grow to meet client demand while nurturing a dynamic work environment where teamwork and individual effort are valued.
About The Carvonis Group
The Carvonis Group, a sales and marketing company based in Miami, Florida, executes direct marketing campaigns on behalf of large corporations in multiple industries. The firm's commitment to achieving the highest standards of excellence for the client is matched only by its focus on developing leadership from within. For more information, call 786-452-8148 or go to http://thecarvonisgroup.com/.
|
Contact:
|
Krystoff Carvonis
|
786-452-8148
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-carvonis-group-earns-national-sales-award-300666584.html
SOURCE The Carvonis Group
Share this article