The Case for Global Doctorate Degrees in Healthcare

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world, as we know it, is getting smaller. Communication can be instantaneous, and information is available in the palm of our hands.

To unite the healthcare industry at its core — education — the Global Summits Institute (GSI), founded by Dr. Kianor Shah, DMD, MBA, is launching the Universal School of Health (USH) in Clearwater, Florida. This ambitious project is spearheaded by Dean Dr. Emily Letran, DDS, MS, CHPC, and Associate Dean, Dr. Julio Reynafarje, DDS.

The school will commence its first program, the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) with Emphasis in Healthcare, in 2022. The program closes the gap between clinical training and the financial, marketing, research and real-life business acumen successful doctors require, empowering healthcare professionals to become successful CEOs and community leaders. DBA instructors are esteemed Doctor faculty members and world-renowned business experts who will unite doctors from all healthcare verticals. DBA students will learn best business practices, create business opportunities and expand an innovative approach to healthcare. Enrollees will have access to GSI networking opportunities, a first-class education, and seasoned lecturers, all delivered on-line, in the comfort of their home or office, with no need to travel.

Future Universal School of Health plans include launching Schools of Pharmacy, Dentistry, Medicine, Chiropractic, Optometry, and Healthcare Philosophy. With the collaboration of clinical leaders from all over the world, USH will also offer exceptional post-graduate training in multiple locations, making professional education easily accessible.

The Global Summits Institute believes that there is only one right way of practicing medicine: the Hippocratic way. Global integration is revealing that domestic, regional, and local regulations and requirements, often set by nonmedical personnel, are ineffective systems. The Universal School of Health understands the changing landscape and inequalities in healthcare education. We have seen how the challenges of the pandemic have proven that we could provide distance learning along with alternative and flexible clinical scheduling. Students in our program will gain a comprehensive perspective in the emerging healthcare environment in a school without borders and will appreciate belonging to an international community of like-minded professionals. At USH, students will learn to serve patients well while growing successful businesses.

We welcome organizational partnership and sponsorship. For more information, visit our website, www.UniversalSchoolofHealth.com or contact [email protected].

Global Summits Institute, LLC (GSI) is a Nevada registered entity. For inquiries, please contact [email protected].

