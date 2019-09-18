The Castle Group, Inc. Rebrands As Castle Hospitality Group

HONOLULU, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Castle Group, Inc. has rebranded as Castle Hospitality Group to better reflect its position as a cutting-edge, innovative hospitality company that uses technology to differentiate itself from competitors. The rebrand is a direct result of the company's significant investment in technology and resources that allows it to operate as a hotel and resort condominium management company as well as a vacation rental management company.

Castle Hospitality Group's exclusive new technology platform provides a sustainable competitive advantage; one that no other hospitality company in Hawaii currently offers. It enables access to the largest inventory distribution in Hawaii and the ability to sell by both individual unit and room category. The exclusive distribution platform also offers direct connectivity with Airbnb, HomeAway, and VRBO.

"Hospitality is our core, but the delivery and expectations of our guests and owners are in constant change due to advances in technology, marketplace consolidation and new operating models," said Alan Mattson, president & CEO of Castle Hospitality Group. "Castle is adapting to these changing marketplace dynamics and have created a new paradigm in hospitality management for the beneﬁt of our guests, owners, partners and shareholders. Our size, experience and ability give us the edge to move faster, be smarter and adapt with ease. We thrive on the cutting edge, pushing boundaries to bring tomorrow's concepts into today and our new name reflects this."

Castle Hospitality Group is comprised of two distinct brands. Castle Resorts & Hotels provides comprehensive hotel and resort condominium management services for 20 resort properties in Hawaii and New Zealand and over 1,300 units, with a broad portfolio of guest accommodations including value/economy hotels, full-service hotels, all-suite condominium resorts and luxury villas.

The Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii brand, which was launched earlier this year, offers more than 550 vacation rentals on Oahu, Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui and Molokai. Accommodations range in size from studios to three-bedroom homes and feature a wide variety of views and price points. Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii takes advantage of the power of Castle's exclusive distribution technology by offering extensive vacation rental customer reach that further sets Castle Hospitality Group apart from its competition and positions it at the forefront of innovation in Hawaii. Guests can view individual units, check availability, read guest reviews and book direct through the Castle Vacations Rental Hawaii website. A Hawaii-based support and service center is also available to provide unique expertise in the destination and products offered.

