The CAST's 26th annual meeting launches, focusing on forging new chapters of sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening

NANNING, China, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2, the 26th annual meeting of China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) was launched in Nanning city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This event is jointly hosted by the CAST and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, with the theme "Cultivating New Quality Productive Forces to Promote Sci-Tech Self-Reliance and Self-Strengthening at Higher Levels."

The annual event features the main forum, thematic forums, parallel forums, Beijing Academic Week, the "Innovation China" Guangxi Tour, and online science popularization, with a total of 24 activities. Among them, the main forum, thematic forums, parallel forums, and the "Innovation China" Guangxi Tour will be held in Guangxi from July 2 to 4. Five high-level closed-door seminars, three special forums, and three young scientists' salons are scheduled in Beijing from July 8 to 12.

The annual meeting, hosting a variety of activities, is designed to fuel the innovative development of key industries in Guangxi and bolster the implementation of China's regional strategy. It aims to establish itself as a grand science and technology festival that encompasses conferences, discussions, product releases, inspections, promotions, competitions, and strategic consultations, thereby supporting the country to achieve sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

