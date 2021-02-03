The Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA), ZYMOX & Oratene Present: TrapKing's "From Feral to Fancy" TNR Fundraising Cat Photo Contest

Davis is an African American cat rescuer in dedicated to Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), widely considered the only humane way to stop cat overpopulation. It's endorsed by the Humane Society of the United States, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the American Humane Association, and many other progressive animal welfare organizations.

TrapKing's From Feral to Fancy TNR Fundraising Cat Photo Contest offers cats everywhere the chance to compete for 100 prizes with their photos. "I love how CFA realizes that rescue, shelter and feral cats are just as beautiful as the fancy pedigree ones," said Davis recently. Top winners in each of the competitive categories will enjoy photo appearances in New York City's Times Square! Proceeds from the event will go to Davis' nonprofit, TrapKing Humane Cat Solutions, which will use the money to teach cat rescuers the basics of TNR.

CFA is partnering with Davis because of his exemplary work in bringing diversity to the animal world. "It's no secret the cat scene is dominated by white women, and Sterling brings a message of acceptance and compassion. He's trying to bridge the racial divide between the cat world and the black community," says Desiree Bobby, CFA's Marketing Director. Davis is known for his motto, "You don't lose cool points for compassion." The show is also sponsored by the brands ZYMOX® and Oratene®, veterinarian recommended solutions that have been helping pets have healthy ears, skin and mouths for over twenty years.

The event is part of CFA's Companion Cat World Program, reflecting the organization's mission to enhance all cats' lives. Kitty contestants can choose from 11 categories, including the Main Event, Me & My Cat Lady/Cat Daddy, Beautiful Eyes, Gotcha! Day, Cats in Costume, Outdoor/Adventure, and Cats Looking for Fur-ever Homes. The judging lineup includes well-known cat influencers NathanTheCatLady, SunglassCat, Adventure Cats, "Catification" designer Kate Benjamin, Two Crazy Cat Ladies and Pet Behavior Expert Arden Moore, plus many more. The fun starts Sunday, February 7th, and you can learn more at https://vcc.cfa.org/trapking2021/.

