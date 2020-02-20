The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc. (CFA) Announces Top 10 Most Popular Cat Breeds

CLEVELAND, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc. (CFA)—the world's largest registry of pedigreed cats—just revealed the world's ten most popular cat breeds. The ranking is based on the number of cats that were registered in 2019. CFA officially recognizes 45 pedigree breeds as well as "non-pedigree" companion cats.

The Cat Fanciers’ Association, Inc., the world’s largest registry of pedigreed cats, announces the most popular cat breeds for 2019, according to the number of cats registered throughout the year.

The most popular breed is the Ragdoll, an affectionate, plush breed known for its big blue eyes. Developed in the 1960s, the Ragdoll tops the list in part because of their popularity in China, with a 25 percent increase in registrations over the previous year.

Second place goes to the Exotic, a breed developed in the 1960s to look just like the Persian cat, but with a dense, plush, short coat that gives them a soft teddy bear look.

Rounding out the top three is the British Shorthair. One of the oldest English breeds, the British Shorthair can trace its ancestry all the way back to the domestic cats of Rome.

Persian cats, known for their luxurious, long coats and expressive eyes are the most popular breed in the United States, but rank fourth in worldwide popularity.

The fifth most popular breed is the sturdy Maine Coon. CFA's "gentle giant," Maine Coons weigh from 10 to 20 pounds (or more!) and are known for their rugged appearance which includes a shaggy coat and a long, well-furnished tail.

The top 10 list wraps up with the curly coated Devon Rex in sixth place, the American Shorthair in seventh, Abyssinian in eighth, the hairless Sphynx in ninth, and the Scottish Fold in 10th place.

No need to worry if the cat on your lap doesn't fit into the top 10 this year. To put things in perspective, 95 percent of the world's cat population is rescue, stray, or household "non-pedigree" cats. CFA, which has been preserving, celebrating and protecting cats since 1906, embraces those cats just the same. "Every cat has a place in the fancy," says CFA President Mark Hannon. "We welcome family felines to join Companion Cat World (CCW), which is quickly becoming one of the most popular class of cats." Learn more at www.cfa.org/ccw

The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc.

The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc., a not-for-profit association of member clubs and the world's most influential registry of pedigreed cats has been preserving, celebrating and protecting cats since 1906. CFA's mission is to preserve and promote the pedigreed breeds of cats and to enhance the well-being of ALL cats. CFA promotes education, responsible cat ownership and proper care to the owners of millions of cats worldwide. CFA and its affiliate clubs work nationally with local shelters to help humanely reduce homeless and feral cat populations and to encourage voluntary neuter/spay of pet cats. To learn more about the Cat Fanciers' Association or to find the nearest CFA cat show, visit http://www.cfa.org .

Contact:

Desiree Bobby

CFA Marketing Director

dbobby@cfa.org

SOURCE The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc.

Related Links

http://cfa.org

