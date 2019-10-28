The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! Takes Home Sixth Award of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the leading children's entertainment company, together with Random House Children's Books, announced today that The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! has been selected by The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts to receive a 2019 Gold W³ Award for "Arcade Escapade," one of the series' new digital games.

The acclaimed PBS KIDS series, inspired by the Dr. Seuss Learning Library books, has been honored with six awards in the past year alone, including a prestigious Webby Award for The Cat in the Hat Builds That! app. Since the show first premiered in 2010, it has been the recipient of 14 awards across broadcast TV, online and digital content.

Based on Random House Books for Young Readers' best-selling Beginner Book collection The Cat in the Hat's Learning Library®, the PBS KIDS series is designed to spark a love of learning and an interest in science and engineering in preschool-aged children. The show follows the Cat in the Hat and his friends Sally and Nick as they go on science adventures. The digital games inspire kids' creativity and help them think like scientists.

The Cat in the Hat Builds That! app, available for free on both iOS and Android and developed as a part of the CPB-PBS Ready to Learn Initiative with funding from the U.S. Department of Education, introduces children to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts through games tailored to their learning progress. In Arcade Escapade, children can tinker with three classic carnival games to learn about force and motion, with help from the Cat in the Hat.

"Dr. Seuss books have been helping children learn in creative, engaging ways for decades," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. "The award-winning show and games teach STEM concepts in the same way that Dr. Seuss's books taught kids to read – with imagination and entertainment. Anytime you can create something that teaches kids while they play, that's a win!"

Below are the six awards that the series, app and game have won in the last year:

Gold W³ Award - Game or App - Arcade Escapade

- Game or App - Canadian Screen Award - Best Performance in an Animated Program, for Martin Short - The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!

- Best Performance in an Animated Program, for - Webby Award - People's Choice: Family & Kids App - The Cat in the Hat Builds That! App

- People's Choice: Family & Kids App - The Cat in the Hat Builds That! App Web Award - Outstanding Achievement in Web Development, Education Standard of Excellence - Arcade Escapade

- Outstanding Achievement in Web Development, Education Standard of Excellence - Communicator Award - Gold Award, Best Branded Content for Games - Arcade Escapade

- Gold Award, Best Branded Content for Games - Cynopsis Imagination Award - Best Mobile App, Educational & Entertainment - The Cat in the Hat Builds That! App

To learn more about The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! series, visit pbskids.org/catinthehat/. To download The Cat in the Hat Builds That! app, click here for iOS or here for Android. To play Arcade Escapade, click here.

