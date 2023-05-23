The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary Hosts 7th Annual Catherine's Butterfly Party - June 10th in Newtown, CT

Catherine's Butterfly Party – presented by Blue Rose - is Connecticut's favorite FREE family festival with super pet adoption event!

NEWTOWN, Conn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary is excited to announce that their annual Catherine's Butterfly Party will return to Newtown, Connecticut this summer. Catherine's Butterfly Party is one of Newtown's biggest one-day community and pet adoption events, drawing more than 10,000 attendees in past years. This year's event will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 12-4 p.m. at Fairfield Hills Campus and is free to the public. It will feature 200+ adoptable animals from 25 animal rescue groups, live wildlife demonstrations, pet-related vendors, local artisans, food trucks and live music. 

The event celebrates the life of Catherine Hubbard, a passionate animal lover who lost her life during the Sandy Hook tragedy. It will highlight sanctuary programs and initiatives, as well as the construction of the sanctuary's facilities. Upon completion, the sanctuary will be home to a state-of-the-art veterinary intake facility, library and education center offering animal and nature programming for the public. It will also be the first Living Building in CT & Metro NY, meaning the building will generate more energy than it uses, capture and treat all water on site, and be constructed using declared nontoxic products – creating a space that reconnects occupants with nature.

"We are so excited to welcome back Catherine's Butterfly Party this summer and gather again with the community in celebration of Catherine's life and the animals she loved so much," said Jenny Hubbard, President of the CVH Animal Sanctuary and Catherine's mother.

As mentioned, there will be more than 200 adoptable animals at the event to meet families interested in adoption. Other highlights will include:

  • The Rider's Closet, founded by Georgina Bloomberg to provide riding apparel to equestrian organizations and riders in need, will be on site accepting donations
  • Creation of a community butterfly mosaic, hosted by the Art Spot
  • National Wildlife Federation's "Garden for Wildlife"
  • Model of the sanctuary facilities
  • Connoisseur Media's Star 99.9 and live music from LaFrance Acoustic
  • Live K-9 demonstrations & educational seminars
  • Free face painting and temporary tattoos, games, and crafts
  • Butterfly photo booths and food trucks

