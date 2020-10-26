The Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of St. Augustine Launches Donor-Advised Fund Powered by Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund (KCCF) recently announced that it has launched a donor-advised fund with the Diocese of St. Augustine in Jacksonville, Florida. Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund is an independent nonprofit public charity sponsoring a donor-advised fund program, which inspires Catholics' generosity and empowers Catholic organizations to maximize their philanthropic impact on the world.

Dennis Gerber, president and chief executive officer of KCCF, noted, "The partnership between KCCF and the Catholic Foundation is a unique opportunity for the Catholic community in the Diocese of St. Augustine to utilize the latest technology in charitable giving to donate to the organizations that matter most to them."

"The Catholic Foundation is excited to partner with KCCF in offering a Catholic option for donor-advised funds (DAFs). This simple and flexible giving tool is a hands-on opportunity for individuals and families to get involved in philanthropy – supporting the causes they care most about," added Patty DiSandro, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of St. Augustine.

DAFs allow individuals and families to donate now, potentially receive an immediate tax benefit, and recommend grants later, at any time, to a qualified charity. Meanwhile, contributions to DAFs grow tax-free. DAFs are relatively low-cost and easy to set up, and they offer a level of confidentiality that individuals and families may not have with a private foundation.

Today, DAFs are among the fastest-growing segments of philanthropy, ahead of private foundations, trusts, annuities, pooled income funds, and have outnumbered private foundations for several yearsi. DAFs make it easy for individuals and families to donate assets that might otherwise not be contributed to charity, and they also make it easy for donors to distribute funds thoughtfully and impactfully to charities.

About Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund

Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity. It allows individuals to make a charitable contribution, receive an immediate potential tax benefit and then recommend grants from the fund over time to any 501(c)(3) charities that do not conflict with Catholic values. Various entities affiliated with Knights of Columbus provide certain investment management and administrative services to Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors serves as the investment manager of Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund, and the assets are invested in investment funds managed by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors.

Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund furnishes the opportunity to create a legacy of generosity by personalizing the name of a fund, safeguarding philanthropic goals and strategically advising gifts to organizations that align with Catholic values, principles and teachings.

Investing involves risk. The value of a donation to a donor-advised fund will fluctuate over time and may gain or lose money, which will affect total benefits ultimately received by charities.

Information provided is educational in nature and is not intended as legal, tax, financial or other professional advice. Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund does not provide legal, tax, financial or other professional advice. You should consult professional advisors concerning the legal, tax or financial consequences of your charitable activities. Tax information provided relates to federal tax matters only and availability of certain federal tax deductions may depend on whether you itemize deductions. For more information, please visit: www.knightscharitable.org

You should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the donor-advised funds carefully before investing. Nothing presented herein is intended to constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided herein. Nothing presented herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a particular type of security or follow any investment technique or strategy. No guarantee of investment performance is being provided and no inference to the contrary should be made. For more information, please visit: www.kofcassetadvisors.org

About the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of St. Augustine

The Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of St. Augustine was created in 1987 to provide a permanent endowment to meet the religious, charitable, and educational needs of Catholics in the 17-county area of the diocese.

The foundation assists in meeting the long-term needs of the diocese, including funds for expanding existing parishes, establishing new parishes, expanding or establishing centers for religious education and social service programs, expanding or establishing schools, providing an adequate retirement for priests and women religious in the diocese, providing support for the formation of candidates for the priesthood and programs for youth and young adult ministries.

Nearly all parishes, schools and many other ministries in the Diocese of St. Augustine have established permanent restricted funds.

The Diocese of St. Augustine, established in 1870, encompasses 17 counties of northeast and north central Florida. The diocese serves more than 150,000 registered Catholics in 67 parishes and missions, and 40 Catholic schools and early learning education centers.

More information about the Catholic Foundation can be found here: cf.dosafl.com.

