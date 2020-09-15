The Catholic University of America: Clergy Sex Abuse Crisis Isn't Over

Episode one revisits 2018, the Catholic Church's "summer of shame." High-ranking American cleric, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, was credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor. More accusations followed, including from former seminarians.

Then two more bombshells: the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report detailed years of sexual abuse and cover up by the Catholic Church, and Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó accused Pope Francis of knowingly furthering Cardinal McCarrick's career.

The summer of 2018 sets the stage to explore the history of the sex abuse crisis, examine what changes have been made, and what still needs to happen.

The podcast launched Sept. 9, and new episodes will be delivered weekly.

Crisis is the first podcast of The Catholic Project. It's directed by Stephen White; produced by Jeff Grasser; hosted by Karna Lozoya; written by David Freddoso and Sara Perla; Sound design by Paul Vaitkus; Music by Gautam Srikisham and Jay Tibbits.

Subscribe, listen, and share Crisis: Clergy Abuse in the Catholic Church .

Available on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | iHeart

ABOUT:

The Catholic University of America is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University comprises 12 schools and 31 research facilities and is home to 3,332 undergraduate and 2,624 graduate students.

The Catholic Project seeks to renew and build up the Church through robust and faithful collaboration between the clergy and the laity. It is an initiative of The Catholic University of America. The work of The Catholic Project is that of education, research, events and media: Training Victim Assistance Coordinators, researching the state of the American priest, hosting meetings on bankruptcy and canon law, and more.

SOURCE The Catholic University of America

Related Links

www.cua.edu

