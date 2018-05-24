The Cato Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 25, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2018.

The $0.33 dividend, or $1.32 on an annualized basis, represents an annualized yield of 7.4% at the closing market price on March 23, 2018.