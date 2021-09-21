The cat's whiskers: TIGA reveals shortlist for UK Games Education Awards 2021

TIGA

Sep 21, 2021, 19:01 ET

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK's video games industry, today revealed the shortlist for the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021.  TIGA's awards recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice. The winners of the 11 categories will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 22nd October, together with the winners of two special awards that will be revealed during the programme.

Creative Assembly, the UK's largest developer, the studio behind the Total War series and an upcoming sci-fi FPS, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards. As a multi-award-winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of their 800 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe. The Awards are further supported by BeautyLabs International, a company pioneering the future of enhanced reality in the beauty and wellness industries.

TIGA's charity partner for the Awards is The Passage, the caretaker of the homeless community in London for the past 40 years. The Passage believe that homelessness is everyone's responsibility and by working together we can be part of the solution.  For further details please visit www.passage.org.uk or contact [email protected]

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"The TIGA Education Awards shortlist displays the cat's whiskers in games education: outstanding students, excellent universities and good practice in education. Thank you to Creative Assembly, our headline sponsor and to BeautyLabs international, for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2021 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards on 22nd October 2021."

Emma Smith, Head of Talent at Creative Assembly said:

"This is a fantastic shortlist that represents an array of outstanding talent, commitment and progress in UK games education. We are excited about the prospect of working further with the student and graduate winners, by providing expert mentorship from Creative Assembly. However, no matter the final results, I'm looking forward to seeing more from these individuals and institutions in the future."

Mark Gerhard - Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Labs International Ltd, said:

"Beauty Labs is honoured to support the UK Games Education Awards. There are many pathways to success in this category, our own enhanced reality platform having initially evolved from pioneering projects in the gaming industry a few years prior. 

"The TIGA Awards help ensure innovation and ambition remain high in both our educational institutions as well as future talent cohorts. 

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the creativity and excellence of the students and education providers in this field. Witnessing the emerging talent from here is hugely exciting for us at BeautyLabs and all those in associated industries."

Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Artist

Will

Murray

University of Hertfordshire

Luke

Marchese

Staffordshire University

Becky

Farr

Staffordshire University

Stefan

Yordanov

University of Portsmouth

Lois

Starkey

University of Hertfordshire

Sonia

Yarosz

Abertay University

Martyna

Kowalska

Norwich University of the Arts



Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Computer Games Technology

Sam

Gallacher

Abertay University

Daniel

Hind

Birmingham City University

Harry

Piercy

Bournemouth University

Michael

Ma

Staffordshire University

Peter

Cannon

University of the West of Scotland



Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Designer

Antonino

Frazzitta

Bournemouth University

Lawrence

Thorp

Norwich University of the Arts

Billy

Kane

Staffordshire University

Tim

Beedall

Staffordshire University

Sonny

Matthews

Staffordshire University

Patryk

Pasko

Staffordshire University

Ibrahim

Nouri

University of Gloucestershire



Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA Graduate: Programmer



Lewis

Pyke

Abertay University

Clara

Gale

Birmingham City University

Harry

Bentley

Bournemouth University

Nico

Caruana

Sheffield Hallam University

Ashley

Barrell

Staffordshire University

James

Gratrix

University of Gloucestershire

Lewis

Marlow

University of Portsmouth

Quinn

McNeil

University of the West of England



Shortlist: Outstanding TIGA-Post Graduate of the Year

Makhosethu

Sibanda

University of Hertfordshire

Finlay

Whitfield

University of Portsmouth



Shortlist: Excellence in University/Industry collaboration

Abertay University

Birmingham City University

London College of Communication

Norwich University of the Arts

Staffordshire University

University of Portsmouth


Shortlist: Innovative Teaching

Birmingham City University

Norwich University of the Arts

University of Hertfordshire

Shortlist: Excellence in Games Research

Carlo Harvey and Marius Matulis

Birmingham City University

InGame/Abertay

InGame/Abertay University

Dr Dean Bowman

Norwich University of the Arts

Neil Gallagher

University of Hertfordshire

Adam Jerret

University of Portsmouth


Shortlist: Diversity Award

Lauren Ansdell-Miller

Portsmouth University

Professor Ruth Falconer

Abertay University

Thom Kaczmarek

London College of Communication



Shortlist: Best Student Business

Wordplay Games

London College of Communications

Numbskull Studios

University of Portsmouth

Shortlist: The Creative Assembly Best Student Games 2021

You are Being Followed

Abertay University

Downhill Jam

Gloucestershire University

Frog Island

London College of Communication

The Morrigan

Staffordshire University

Tee-riffic Golf

Staffordshire University

Crypt

University of Hertfordshire

The Flare

University of the West of Scotland





About TIGA:

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry.  Our vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. Our core purpose is to strengthen the games development and digital publishing sector. To this end, we focus on four strategic objectives:

For more information contact TIGA:
Tel: 0845 468 2330
Email: [email protected] 
Web: www.tiga.org
Twitter: www.twitter.com/tigamovement
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TIGAMovement
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tiga 

SOURCE TIGA

