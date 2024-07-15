The Cattleman's Feast at Bitcoin '24 Offers Inside Look at Decentralized Agribusiness Model to Address Food Security

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cattleman's Feast is a two-day event showcasing The Beef Initiative's efforts over the past three years to build a truly decentralized, regenerative, parallel economy for food security. While the United States continues to rapidly lose family farms and the food supply becomes increasingly import-dependent, four multinational conglomerates have emerged as centralized monopolies. The Beef Initiative, which connects individuals to their nearest farmers, developed in response to these market shocks and supply chain interruptions that have persisted in the wake of critical infrastructure collapses.

Hosted in partnership with the Bitcoin 24' Conference, the Cattleman's Feast takes place Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Walk of Fame Park. Touted as "the food freedom event of the summer" by farm, ranch and consumer advocates, the Cattleman's Feast will show how the buying power of Bitcoin during hyperinflation can save our nation's farms and protect food sovereignty. On Friday and Saturday evening, event organizers will be serving "the cleanest beef in the nation" from regenerative family farms.

"We're excited to introduce the public to the concept of food freedom as a pivotal key to unlocking the shackles around health, wealth and bodily autonomy—one locale at a time, beginning with Nashville," remarked Beef Initiative founder Texas Slim. "Everyone has a seat at this table, and we invite you to come taste our beef and see firsthand the ethical, sustainable and parallel agribusiness economy we're building to empower families and build a future of freedom.

On Friday, July 26, individuals of all ages are welcome to take the ice plunge challenge, learn to rope, experience a Bitcoin farmers' market, and enjoy the all-you-can-eat Texas Taco Tango. On Saturday the 27th enjoy a steak dinner with entertainment from country music star Karen Staley. An expert panel will discuss the use of innovation to save family farms, followed by an independent rancher-supported Tomahawk ribeye eating contest where your favorite carnivore influencers will go head-to-head to win the title of "Beefiest Carnivore." Tickets can be purchased in advance and promote The Beef Initiative's mission to support local farmers and ranchers. Save an additional 10% with the discount code "Clean Beef."

Event partners include BetterFedFoods, which pays consumer premiums back to all producers in the supply chain by utilizing blockchain technology and sustainable practices that optimize farming outcomes and sets higher standards for environmental and corporate stewardship; CrowdHealth , a crowd of metabolically healthy animal-based humans opting-out of the medical industrial complex and paying large health care bills without insurance; Weston A Price Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring nutrient-dense foods to the American diet through education, advocacy and research.

About The Beef Initiative

The Beef Initiative was founded in 2021 to make food more localized, redundant and secure. The organization serves communities nationwide by supporting regenerative farming and giving consumers market access to producers who understand the importance of food integrity. Learn more about our mission to strengthen local food systems at beefinitiative.com.

