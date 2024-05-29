The Causal AI Conference Makes Its Debut in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After highly successful events in London and New York, the renowned Causal AI (cAI) conference is set to make its inaugural appearance in San Francisco on June 4th, bringing together the brightest minds in the field of causal inference and artificial intelligence. The conference organized by London-based AI scaleup, causaLens , has generated overwhelming interest, resulting in a sold-out in-person event and over 2000 registrations for the virtual event.

This year's cAI conference boasts an impressive lineup of influential speakers, including Turing Prize Winner Judea Pearl and Nobel Prize winner Guido Imbens. Industry experts from global brands such as Google, Amazon, Instacart, and AT&T will also take the stage to share their insights on the latest advancements in Causal AI.

Amid the ongoing excitement surrounding Generative AI, numerous conferences are focusing on the topic. However, the reality remains that Gen AI is currently able to unlock only a tiny fraction of enterprise use cases, with many projects remaining confined to research labs. Hallucinations, bias, lack of transparency, and limited interpretability make businesses hesitant to trust Gen AI for decision-making. The emerging field of causal AI offers a solution – by adding a layer of causal reasoning, we can create truly intelligent systems that reason like humans – unleashing the full potential of Gen AI.

"We firmly believe that the future of AI lies in causal reasoning, and that's precisely what we will delve into at the cAI conference. By embracing causal AI, we can ground GenAI and build trustworthy and explainable AI systems that can drive innovation and solve complex problems across industries. This conference is an opportunity for the AI community to come together and shape the future of this exciting field. We're thrilled to bring the conference to San Francisco, a city known for nurturing a thriving AI ecosystem," says Dr. Darko Matovski, founder and CEO of causaLens.

The conference will also launch the latest release of decisionOS , the world's leading causal AI platform, which now integrates with large language models (LLMs). This supports three important use cases - grounding LLMs so that they can answer based on accurate quantitative and qualitative statements; supporting causal discovery by using LLMs to automatically mine for domain knowledge; and supercharging causal data scientists with copilot LLMs.

To register for virtual attendance or learn more about the conference, please visit the official website: https://causalaiconference.com

About causaLens

causaLens, the market leader in grounding AI with causal reasoning, empowers AI systems to reason about cause and effect, enhancing their ability to understand and intelligently interact with the world. Our groundbreaking Causal AI technology enables enterprises to adopt robust, explainable, and scalable AI-powered decision-making. Our flagship platform, decisionOS, is trusted by global industry leaders across the manufacturing, retail, finance, and healthcare sectors and includes prestigious organizations like Cisco, Scotiabank, GE Vernova, and LG.

For more information, please visit causalens.com

