THE CAYMAN ISLANDS AND MINNEAPOLIS JOIN FORCES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON TO GIVE THE GIFT OF TRAVEL

Two families will win a 'Caymanneapolis Season Swap,' trading sand and snow to embrace the joys of the winter season in new ways

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of spreading holiday joy and the excitement for what the new year will bring, Minnesotans have the chance to win the ultimate warm-weather winter escape for their family and friends.

To celebrate Delta and Sun Country's increased nonstop flights between Grand Cayman and Minneapolis-St. Paul this winter, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism and Meet Minneapolis have partnered to launch the first-ever ' Caymanneapolis Season Swap .' One lucky group from each destination will swap seasons — one will experience the wonder of winter fun in Minneapolis, while the other soaks in the Cayman Islands' tropical bliss.

"The holiday season is the perfect time to begin planning your next vacation. You can have your toes in the sand in the Cayman Islands in just under five hours from Minneapolis," said Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism. "The nonstop service increasing to four times per week via Delta and Sun Country Airlines makes it easier than ever to trade snowsuits for swimsuits this season, and we're proud to be partnering with Meet Minneapolis to promote our distinct, memorable winter experiences."

How to Enter this Holiday Season

Visit visitcaymanislands.com/season-swap for a chance to be transported to a very different winter experience and a comprehensive overview of the prize packages.

Minnesotans visiting the Cayman Islands will receive:

A Stay at the Hotel Indigo Grand Cayman

Roundtrip Air Transportation

An Adventure Day to Stingray City

A Guide to the Ultimate Grand Cayman Experience

Caymanians visiting Minneapolis will receive:

A Stay at the Hotel Indigo Minneapolis Downtown

Roundtrip Air Transportation

Access to Mall of America®'s VIP Shopping Program

A Guide to the Ultimate Minneapolis Experience

The 'Caymanneapolis Season Swap' is open to residents of the Cayman Islands and Minnesota, ages 21+ with a valid passport, now through Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. Full terms and conditions can be found at visitcaymanislands.com/season-swap .

