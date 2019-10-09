The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism Welcomes New Award-Winning Media Agency of Record to Propel Tourism Marketing Strategy Forward

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a competitive procurement process, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) today announces Kelly Scott Madison (KSM) as its new U.S. agency of record for media planning and placement, which will be effective immediately starting October 2019.

Based in Chicago, IL, KSM is a media and marketing agency built to drive change that has worked with numerous travel, tourism, and destination-based organizations, and will prove to be an invaluable asset to the Department of Tourism in meeting and exceeding the Cayman Islands' marketing and media objectives in the years to come. As the destination's main source market for visitation, continued growth in arrivals and awareness in the U.S. leisure and business travel markets remains a key strategic priority for the CIDOT.

"The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism is tasked by the government to distinguish our beautiful island nation as the best choice for a world-class Caribbean getaway, while engaging potential travellers and ultimately deploying a successful marketing plan to convert this awareness into confirmed bookings," shared Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. "By working with innovative agency partners, we are able to be bold in our communications and marketing strategies as we move the Cayman Islands tourism business towards new initiatives that will achieve positive results and sustained growth. With KSM at the helm of our marketing and media planning, we are confident in our latest approach!"

"As a data-driven media and marketing agency, we provide unique solutions to build emotional connections, grow brand equity, and accelerate the business metrics that matter for our partners," said KSM President Joni Williams. "We achieve that by leveraging insightful data and adaptive execution in everything we do. For the Cayman Islands, we're excited to infuse its iconic Caymankind flair into our differentiating media strategies to drive love for, and visits to, this beautiful destination."

ABOUT THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquillity of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travellers, divers, honeymooners and families. World-renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanislands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.

From large-group trips and business-focused getaways to ultra-luxurious escapes and multi-generational family vacations, the Cayman Islands provides every element needed to keep guests coming back for more. With an abundance of world-class dining options, a host of adventure activities - including snorkelling, diving, jet skiing, caving, and nature trails - and a variety of meeting spaces for groups large and small, the Cayman Islands is well-poised to host any type of traveller or special occasion.

About KELLY SCOTT MADISON

Business first. Media always. Powered by Data Truths. These ideas drive business growth for our brand partners. Our staff of media and marketing experts uncover truths through a relentless focus on data quality and meaning—not just data quantity. These truths fuel differentiating strategies and connect people with brands in remarkable ways. That's how we accelerate businesses for today and tomorrow. To find out more, visit www.ksmmedia.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

