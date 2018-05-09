The Cayman Islands Invites Children To Sharpen Their Cooking Skills This Summer In The Culinary Capital Of The Caribbean

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cayman Islands is welcoming its youngest visitors to feast in the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and make their foodie family vacation a reality with the Department of Tourism's first-ever food-focused summer promotion: "Kids Culinary Capital of the Caribbean," featuring hands-on culinary activities for children and exceptional offers on luxury resorts, restaurants and more. As part of the limited-time Kids Culinary promotion, children travelling to the destination this summer will participate in a number of interactive cooking classes and educational activities at participating properties, providing the perfect opportunity for up-and-coming junior chefs to brush up on their culinary skills while embracing the Cayman Islands' local flavours and thriving food scene.

(PRNewsfoto/Cayman Islands Department of To)...

Boasting a one-of-a-kind epicurean scene filled with more than 200 unique restaurants and eclectic local eateries, from five-star establishments to freshly-caught fish prepared straight off the boat, it's no surprise Cayman Islands is globally recognised as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean. This summer, visitors can take advantage of customised kid-friendly culinary offerings as part of the "Kids Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" program, along with incredible savings island-wide by booking a vacation now through June 30, 2018, for travel between May and August 31, 2018.

"Kids Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" Highlights

Bon Vivant in Camana Bay anchors the Cayman Islands' summer activation featuring kid-friendly, hands-on cooking classes for children 12-years-old and under. Classes accommodate between 10-14 children and include lunch, takeaways, recipe cards and a tour of a select Camana Bay restaurant kitchen for $42 ( $35 CI). During the interactive class, children will learn how to cook alongside a Caymanian chef using local ingredients and recipes. Additionally, parents will receive a $10 Camana Bay gift card to use while their kids are participating in class.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman presents young chefs (ages 4-9) with its "Ambassadors in the Kitchen" program, inviting children to experience a day behind the scenes as a culinary master. Open to both resort and non-resort guests for $85 , kids will kick-off the class by learning how to make their own chef's hat and apron before visiting the kitchen at Andiamo for a hands-on learning experience and epicurean adventure. Young Ambassadors are also invited to visit the Ritz's organic garden to source ingredients to prepare with their local cuisine.

The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa offers children ages 4-12 a backstage pass into the resorts' largest kitchen for an exclusive meet-and-greet experience with the Executive Chef. Available to all diners at Ave, the resorts' primary restaurant, young foodies can experience the culinary buzz first-hand while observing all that goes into a world-class gastronomic preparation at the luxury resort. For children to continue their Cayman culinary experience at home, participants will receive a recipe book at the end of the activity and will be awarded the title of honorary Seafire Chef.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman allows children ages 6-10 to embark on an epicurean adventure as international chefs guide them step-by-step through the art of cooking and baking in an interactive format. Up-and-coming young foodies will learn how to fold napkins intricately, set tables and various other kitchen and restaurant procedures, while also receiving an apron, hat and certification of completion.

The Chef de Cuisine and Head Gardner at The Brasserie is offering free farm tours this summer for children to visit the restaurant's organic vegetable garden, witness first-hand how the catch of the day makes it to their plates, and help collect eggs from the on-site chicken coops.

Wyndham Reef Resort Grand Cayman provides the perfect tropical escape for families and offers a weekly Kids Cooking Class for guests ages 4-11, where children can sign-up to prepare treats alongside one of the property's Chefs for $19 ( $15 CI). Additionally, parents will save up to 30 percent on their stay.

VIVO Alternative Restaurant debuts its new kid's menu this starting June 1 st as part of the "Kids Culinary Capital of the Caribbean " program. Available on Tuesday afternoons in August, Vivo will host free cooking classes for young chefs to learn how to cook using sustainable, vegan and vegetarian cuisine.

"We couldn't be more excited to introduce some of our youngest travellers to the mouth-watering flavours of the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, just in time for the summer vacation season," said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. "With several hands-on culinary activities for foodie families to choose from that showcase our flourishing epicurean scene and world-class accommodations – not to mention, the many opportunities for children to experience our destination for free – there's never been a better time to book a gastronomic getaway to the Cayman Islands. From our unmatched Caymankind service to luxurious venues underscored by breathtaking outdoor settings and exceptional farm-to-table island fare, our Caribbean paradise provides unforgettable experiences for a lifetime of vacation memories."

Family-Friendly Summer Vacation Deals

In addition to the "Kids Culinary Capital" offerings, visitors can save on the Cayman Islands world-class accommodations, including kid-friendly resorts and hotels fit for the whole family, along with cosy condos and upscale villas perfect for couples. Featured partners in Grand Cayman include Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, offering 10 percent off summer vacation stays plus a $50 daily food and beverage credit; the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa, offering the fifth night free and a $100 resort credit, and the newly-renovated Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, offering the fourth night free or 25 percent off stays for more than four nights. At the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, guests are encouraged to indulge in a longer stay enjoying the fourth night free when booking Garden View, Resort View, Club Level, Harbour Suites and Ocean Front rooms. Additionally, visitors staying at Luxury Cayman Villas can soak up the best experiences Grand Cayman has to offer and choose from a number of summer activities including a half-day boat excursion to the destination's world-famous Stingray City for up to eight people, a private family cooking class and Chef-lead dinner, or the opportunity to simply relax and unwind with a $750 in-villa spa credit.

Additional Accommodation Highlights

The Heritage Club is extending the fifth night free for any four-night stay

Sunset Cove Treasure Island Condos is giving every fifth night free, plus children age 17 and under stay for free with a paying adult. Extra guests receive half price at only $15 per person, per night

per person, per night Cayman Villas are offering the fifth night free for every four-night stay; pay for four and stay for five or pay for eight and stay for 10! Offer available starting May 1

Sunshine Suites Resort offering fifth night free for every four-night stay

The Avalon Condominiums offering an endless summer special with 33 percent off and reduced summer rates ranging from $330 to $460 per night

As part of the kid-friendly culinary offerings and affordable stays island-wide, guests can also save on some of the Cayman Islands' premier attractions and water sport activities. Families visiting renowned cultural hotspots like the Cayman Islands National Museum will enjoy a 10 percent discount off Gift Shop items. Adventure-seeking travellers can discover the destination's famous marine life with Captain Marvin's Watersports, offering tour discounts of buy-one tour, get-one half-off prices for two-stop and three-stop stingray and snorkel excursions all summer. Additionally, adults looking to visit Cayman Spirits Co. can take advantage of two-for-one tour tickets all summer, along with can't-miss savings on the Cayman Sea Life Collection and island-inspired diamond necklaces at Rocky's Diamond Gallery.

For full details on the Cayman Islands' "Kids Culinary Capital of the Caribbean" offerings and partners and to book a vacation, visit www.KidsCulinaryCapital.com and VisitCaymanIslands.com.

About the Cayman Islands

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquillity of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travellers, divers, honeymooners and families. World-renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanislands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel professional.

From large-group trips and business-focused getaways to ultra-luxurious escapes and multi-generational family vacations, the Cayman Islands provides every element needed to keep clients coming back for more. With an abundance of world-class dining options, a host of adventure activities - including snorkelling, diving, jet skiing, caving, and nature trails - and a variety of meeting spaces for groups large and small, the Cayman Islands is well-poised to host any type of traveller or special occasion.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cayman-islands-invites-children-to-sharpen-their-cooking-skills-this-summer-in-the-culinary-capital-of-the-caribbean-300645283.html

SOURCE Cayman Islands Department of Tourism

Related Links

http://VisitCaymanIslands.com

