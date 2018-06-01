The Cayman Islands Promises "Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee" for Caribbean Getaways this Season

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cayman Islands prides itself in providing travellers with unrivalled vacation experiences and allowing guests to be unburdened by the stresses of everyday life. With an unpredictable hurricane season around the corner, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism continues to give its visitors peace of mind with the destination's "Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee," a specialty promise made by on-island partners to cover any cancellations made prior to arrival and compensation if vacation time is cut short due to inclement weather during a Cayman Islands getaway.

In anticipation of an active hurricane season, the destination launched its annual Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee to put travellers' minds at ease, knowing they can book a getaway to the Cayman Islands and receive cancellation coverage in the event of a storm.

The Worry Free Guarantee includes a full refund of accommodation fees at participating hotels, condos and villas island-wide, with a maximum one-night penalty at most for cancellations made up to 48 hours prior to check-in as soon as a hurricane watch is issued by authorities. Additionally, many properties on-island are offering a free replacement stay throughout the summer months, allowing guests to rebook for the same duration as the initially-booked stay, regardless of how many days were affected by a hurricane or storm.

"In the Cayman Islands, we strive to not only provide unforgettable and relaxing vacations, but most importantly through this generous programme, we offer our guests a seamless solution for when travel disruptions occur," said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism for the Cayman Islands. "It's Caymankind to give peace of mind, and with our Hurricane Guarantee, I am pleased we can provide travellers relief knowing they can plan a vacation to our beautiful islands despite seasonal considerations and inclement weather."

An array of hotels, condominiums and villas across Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman are participating in the Worry Free Hurricane Guarantee. This program is available only through participating hotels and resorts. For a list of properties and their respective policies, go to https://www.visitcaymanislands.com/en-us/about-cayman/weather/hurricane-guarantee. For detailed property guarantees, please visit the individual property web sites or contact them directly.

About the Cayman Islands

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the vibrant tranquillity of western Caribbean, this trio of tiny islands is a premier destination for discriminating travellers, divers, honeymooners and families. World-renowned for its idyllic beaches and recognised as a sophisticated, diverse and memorable tourist destination, the Cayman Islands offers spectacular recreational opportunities along with warm, impeccable service. To learn more about the Cayman Islands, please go to visitcaymanislands.com or www.divecayman.ky or call your local travel agent.

From large-group trips and business-focused getaways to ultra-luxurious escapes and multi-generational family vacations, the Cayman Islands provides every element needed to keep guests coming back for more. With an abundance of world-class dining options, a host of adventure activities - including snorkelling, diving, jet skiing, caving, and nature trails - and a variety of meeting spaces for groups large and small, the Cayman Islands is well-poised to host any type of traveller or special occasion.

