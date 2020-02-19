The CBA National Apprenticeship Program Gets Approved by Department of Labor

"The opportunity this program creates is to provide the significantly disabled persons the opportunity to continue to be productive and valuable members of the professional workforce," says Anthony Eiland, CBA Board member, and adds: "We are proud to be partners with such well-respected organizations, that share our vision and desire to support our wounded warriors and persons with disabilities across this great nation."

Through this Apprenticeship Program, CBA is offering professional career development options, hands-on educational experience and educational instruction in the proper business methods and practices. The Apprenticeship includes the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited certificate programs for Business Management Professional™, Quality Management Professional™, and Risk Management Professional™, as well as a new program for Occupational Health & Safety Management Professional™.

"AbilityOne's Veteran Employment initiative will become the model for providing the skills bridge through apprenticeships for veterans with severe disabilities across the nation," said CBA's President Phillip Selleh during the signing ceremony, and concluded that everybody in the room would have a part in accelerating the careers of the significantly disabled.

The Center for Business Acceleration offers the first internationally recognized ANAB-accredited programs for disabled veterans. Since it was founded in 2011, CBA has been helping veterans in all phases of entrepreneurship. AbilityOne, on its side, comprises the largest single source of jobs for individuals by employing more than 45,000 individuals in the U.S. who are either blind or have significant disabilities, and 3,000 of them are military veterans and wounded warriors.

The Apprenticeships will be offered nation-wide through employers that are part of the AbilityOne.

SOURCE Center for Business Acceleration

