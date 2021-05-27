The CBD Brand That Doesn't Slack When It Comes to Charity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero In On Nutrition has been shaking up the CBD industry ever since it arrived on the national scene last year. The company's sincere devotion to quality and results is only paralleled by its equally intense desire to put the community first. Nowhere is this better exemplified than with the organization's robust revolving list of charities.

When Zero In On Nutrition was launched, it was done so with the goal of becoming a superior alternative to other health and wellness options in the nutraceutical field. Founder Rocco DiPietro had already spent enough time in that field to understand that the bigger corporate vibe wasn't for him or his company.

Instead, the entrepreneur's new startup has zeroed in on creating a line of CBD products that sparkles when held up against the competition. Each item is THC-free, third-party tested, and made in the U.S. Everything the brand has made revolves around the desire to treat their customers like family.

Along with the highest quality standards, Zero In On Nutrition took things further by setting up a charity portion of their business. The company did more than provide a corporate sponsorship to a single non-profit organization, though. They went all-in on the deal.

They came up with their "12 Month / 12 Foundation Campaign." This effort created a health and wellness-focused foundation for the company's entire demographic of the United States.

Each month focuses on a different organization, which is outlined on their website. The causes vary widely from feeding children to fighting breast cancer, supporting veterans, and battling animal cruelty.

Rather than restrict its generosity to a single organization, Zero In On Nutrition has opted to spread the wealth. This, as much as anything else that the company does, speaks volumes regarding the team's desire to genuinely impact its larger customer community from as many areas as possible. The emphasis on giving back, combined with its superior products, has positioned Zero In On Nutrition to thrive, even in a CBD marketplace over-saturated with contenders.

About Zero In On Nutrition: The New York-based brand Zero In On Nutrition is a spunky startup looking to disrupt the growing CBD industry. From high-quality products to a focus on U.S.-made manufacturing as well as supporting the community, the company is bringing a fresh take to the cannabidiol market.

