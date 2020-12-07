The CBRS Alliance Selects Trilogy Networks and the Rural Cloud Initiative as an Excellence in WISP Rural OnGo Deployment Finalist of the 2020 OnGo Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Networks today announced that its Rural Cloud Initiative has been recognized as a 2020 OnGo Awards finalist in the Excellence in WISP Rural OnGo Deployment Category. Trilogy, the RCI, and Trilogy's network partner Celona, were selected for this award as a result of their ability to deliver real-world OnGo solutions that also highlight the market impact of, and opportunities within, shared spectrum connectivity in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band. Winners for the OnGo Awards will be announced in January 2021.

"This year's finalists demonstrate the great promise for the future of the wireless connectivity market as we approach widespread 5G NR adoption and the increased need for secure, reliable connectivity to support our day-to-day communications," shares CBRS Alliance Executive Director Alan Ewing.

"We look forward to seeing the continued growth of OnGo-enabled devices, technology and private LTE networks as they look to reshape the use of shared spectrum across various industries."

"We're very proud to have been recognized by the CBRS Alliance as a finalist for this year's OnGo Awards," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "The work that we, Celona and our other RCI partners are doing to deploy Edge-as-a-service, or EaaS, technology across the country will play an important role in bridging the digital divide in rural America. CBRS spectrum is an important part of that effort."

OnGo Award finalists were selected based on their distinction in business models, ease of deployment, cost savings, new service offerings, and cutting-edge technology. The winners will be narrowed down to the winners by this year's judges led by Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts; Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst – Mobile Networks & 5G at Heavy Reading ; Iain Gillott, Founder and President at iGR ; Ken Rehbehn, Directing Analyst, Critical Communications at IHS Markit ; Mark Lowenstein, Managing Director at Mobile Ecosystem ; and Monica Paolini, Principal at Senza Fili .

About the Rural Cloud Initiative

The Rural Cloud Initiative is a unique coalition of more than 45 network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. The RCI partners are working together to deploy edge solutions running on a unified, distributed cloud covering an area of 1.5 million square miles of rural America, providing the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions.

For more information on the Rural Cloud Initiative, visit: https://ruralcloud.com/

For more information on Trilogy Networks, visit https://trilogynet.com/

To learn more about OnGo, visit https://www.cbrsalliance.org/why-ongo/ .

About Trilogy

Trilogy is an established leader in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of distributed Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy recently founded the Rural Cloud Initiative, a coalition of network operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. In conjunction with network operators and edge innovation partners, Trilogy is utilizing its LinX™ virtual private network and ConEx service delivery platform to build a unified, distributed cloud capability on a single network fabric to cover 1.5 million square miles. To learn more, please visit www.ruralcloud.com or www.trilogynet.com .

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product's ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the CBRS Alliance.

About the CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize CBRS' full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator LTE capabilities. The Alliance will also establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and follow the CBRS Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter .

