The CBSA launches investigations into upholstered domestic seating from China and Vietnam

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is launching investigations to determine whether certain upholstered domestic seating from China and Vietnam is being sold at unfair prices in Canada.

The investigations are the result of a complaint filed by Palliser Furniture Ltd. (Winnipeg, MB) and supported by Elran Furniture Ltd. (Pointe-Clair, QC), Jaymar Furniture Corp. (Terrebonne, QC), EQ3 Ltd. (Winnipeg, MB) and Fornirama Inc. (Montréal, QC). The complainant alleges that as a result of an increase of the volume of the dumped and subsidized imports from these countries, it has suffered material injury in the form of lost market share, lost sales, price undercutting, price depression, declining financial performance and reduced capacity utilization.

The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) each play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by February 19, 2021. Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair and/or subsidized prices, and will make preliminary decisions by March 22, 2021.

Currently, there are 125 special import measures in force, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect the Canadian economy and jobs.

Quick Facts

The subject goods are certain upholstered domestic seating. For more product information, please refer to Canada Border Services Agency: Anti-dumping and Countervailing.

The Canadian market for certain upholstered domestic seating has been estimated at $675 million annually.

annually. A copy of the Statement of Reasons, which provides more details about these investigations, will be available on the CBSA's website, within 15 days.

As of December 31, 2019 , special import measures have directly helped to protect 34,810 Canadian jobs and $9.56 billion in Canadian production.

