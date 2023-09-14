The Cell and Gene Therapy CROs Market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 18% by 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

Characterized by high prevalence rate of rare and genetic disorders, and rise in demand for effective novel ATMPs, the cell and gene therapy contract research industry is likely to witness evolutionary advancements, in the coming years

Due to the upsurge in the research and development related to genetic engineering, there has been a considerable increase in the development of cell and gene therapies. Consequently, there has been a parallel rise in outsourcing of services as more clinical studies are anticipated to start. Specifically, cell and gene therapy companies have made significant investments to support the development / adoption of advanced tools, technologies and platforms, to generate more robust and evidence based clinical data, which is required for gaining the marketing authorizations across different geographies. For instance, in 2021, a sum of over USD 70 billion was invested in the cell and gene therapy domain. Further, CROs are believed to play a significant role in the successful approval of these drugs in a highly evolving regulatory environment. Since 2005, over 40 CROs have been established in this domain. It is worth mentioning that cell and gene therapy CROs are bolstering their existing capabilities to offer a wide range of services to their clients.

Key Market Insights

More than 105 CROs claim to provide a wide range of preclinical and clinical services for the development of advanced therapy medicinal products.

The current market landscape features the presence of established and emerging players, majority of the service providers offer research and analytical services for both cell and gene therapies at different scales of operation.

Around 1,330 cell and gene therapy focused clinical trials have been registered across the globe; most of the trials are focused on evaluating therapy candidates for the treatment of various oncological indications

In pursuit of a competitive edge and to eventually establish themselves as one-stop shops, stakeholders have actively entered into mutually beneficial partnerships

We expect industry stakeholders to continue to forge strategic alliances with niche / specialized players engaged in this domain to further augment their respective product offerings

Our proprietary analysis highlights several potential acquisition partners for cell and gene therapy service providers across different geographies

Our proprietary total cost of ownership model provides an informed estimate of direct and indirect expenses for setting up a contract research facility in different regions, over a span of 20 years

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% in the coming decade; the opportunity is likely to be well distributed across areas of expertise, therapeutic areas, scales of operation and key geographical regions

The financial opportunity within the cell and gene therapy CROs market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Area of Expertise

- Cell Therapy

- Gene Therapy

Scale of Operation

- Preclinical

- Clinical

- Drug Discovery

Therapeutic Area

- Oncological Disorders

- Neurological Disorders

- Cardiovascular Disorders

- Infectious Diseases

- Metabolic Disorders

- Autoimmune Disorders

- Blood Disorders

- Rare / Genetic Disorders

- Ophthalmic Disorders

- Other disorders

Analysis by Geographical Regions

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and North Africa

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the offering CRO services for cell and gene therapies, across both preclinical and clinical scales of operation; each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with details related to its cell and gene therapies-related service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Altasciences

Allucent

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Biolabs

IQVIA

Medpace

PPD

Precision for Medicine

QPS

Accelera

Evotec

ICON

Syneos Health

CMIC Group

Labcorp

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in offering cell and gene therapy related research services?

Which business models are most commonly adopted by biopharmaceutical developers for outsourcing cell and gene therapies?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity in the cell and gene therapy market?

Which players are likely to partner with cell and gene therapy CROs?

Which regions emerged as the key hubs for carrying out clinical studies focused on cell and gene therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to cell and gene therapy related research services?

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Guide To Outsourcing Market Landscape Company Profiles Competitive Benchmarking Partnerships And Collaborations Mergers and Acquisitions Key Acquisition Targets Likely Partner Analysis for Cell Therapy CROs Likely Partner Analysis for Gene Therapy CROs Clinical Trial Analysis Total Cost of Ownership for Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Research Organizations Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis Swot Analysis Conclusion Interview And Survey Transcripts Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

