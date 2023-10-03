The Cenex® Brand Launches Community Giveback Program to Support Local Pride

News provided by

CHS Inc.

03 Oct, 2023, 09:17 ET

Hometown Throwdown will continue the brand's tradition of giving back to communities
by awarding $150,000 to fund local festivals

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenex®, the energy brand of CHS Inc., launched Hometown Throwdown, a social first contest encouraging local pride by asking individuals and organizations to share what makes their hometown festival unique. Qualifying festivals have a chance to win up to $100,000 to bring the celebration to the next level.

Hometown Throwdown is inspired by the Cenex brand's strong local roots and is a continuation of its long history of giving back to the communities it calls home. The brand is local to its core with all 1,400-plus retail locations across 19 states run by members of the community. To date, Cenex has given more than a half a million dollars in grants to support local communities. These efforts have helped fund more than 80 community projects, including the improvement of aging baseball fields, providing athletic workshops in schools, supporting local food shelters and more.

"At Cenex, we have always made it a priority to celebrate and support our local communities where our valued retailers and dealers call home. This new social contest, Hometown Throwdown, does just that and so much more," says Mimi Berlin, expert marketing and communications specialist, energy, at CHS Inc. "It highlights the unique celebrations that bring our local communities together and fosters community pride. We are excited to launch the Hometown Throwdown contest to enable consumers to celebrate the festivals that are near and dear to their hearts."

The entry period for the competition starts October 3, 2023, and runs until December 15, 2023. Individuals and organizations can enter by nominating their festival by posting a photo to Facebook, Instagram (tagging @CenexStores) or TikTok (tagging @CenexStores_) and using the #PoweredLocally and #Contest hashtags. Nominations can also be submitted online through the Hometown Throwdown online entry form. Once the entry period has closed, three finalists will be announced in April 2024, and voting will open. The grand-prize winner will be revealed in May 2024 and will receive $100,000 for their festival. The remaining two finalists will receive $25,000 each.

To be eligible, festivals must be run by a local chamber of commerce, municipality, downtown commission, community-oriented non-profit group, or other similar organization. Festivals must take place in the following states: AR, CO, ID, IA, IL, KS, MI, MN, MT, MO, NE, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, WA, WI, and WY.

Additional information about Hometown Throwdown, along with further details about entry requirements and restrictions can be found at CenexHometownThrowdown.com.

If you'd like to learn more about the ways the Cenex brand gives back to local communities, follow us on FacebookInstagramTikTok and YouTube, or visit www.Cenex.com/local-giving.

About Cenex   
Cenex (www.cenex.com), the energy brand of CHS Inc., provides high-quality refined fuels through nearly 1,400 locally owned convenience store locations across 19 states. Consumers depend on Cenex fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products to power homes, businesses, and communities. CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com), which owns the Cenex brand, is a leading global agribusiness owned by American farmers across the United States with domestic and international operations, including energy, agronomy, grain trading and food processing.  

SOURCE CHS Inc.

Also from this source

CHS Intends to Return $730 Million to Owners

Cenex® and Pinnacle Cooperative Award Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports with a $25,000 Hometown Pride Grant

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.