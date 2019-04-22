NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The high adoption of coal-fired power generation will trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. The demand for coal-fired power generation will be driven by the rising demand for energy in emerging economies including India and China. As cenospheres are formed as a by-product of coal combustion in coal-fired power plants, the demand for coal-fired power generation will eventually stimulate the production of cenospheres, thus, driving the market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the cenospheres market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767755/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Rising demand for cenospheres from various industries

One of the growth drivers of the global cenospheres market is the rising demand for cenospheres from various industries. The numerous applications of cenospheres will create a high demand for cenospheres from all industries which will drive the growth of the global market.

Declining investments in coal industry

One of the challenges in the growth of the global cenospheres market is the declining investments in coal industry. This will impede the production of cenospheres, thereby restricting the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cenospheres market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767755/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

